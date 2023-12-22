On Dec. 22, fiery Sagittarius season will be officially replaced by the focused, goal-oriented energy of Capricorn season.

While Sagittarians are known for their infectious optimism and innate curiosity, Capricorns areassociated with their unyielding loyalty and hard-working nature — in their careers and in their relationships.

Hello, Capricorn Season

Represented by the sea-goat — a mythical figure that is half goat, half fish — Capricorns are earth signs who are determined and ambitious.

“Capricorn season rolls around and you are setting goals, going into the New Year full force at work, and doubling down on your discipline,” says Karolina Sucre, a Miami-based astrologer known for her viral astro-centric TikToks, tells Bustle. “Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, a planet that's associated with having a structured routine and having your ish together.”

As for a few famed Capricorns who embody the sign? Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Timothée Chalamet, Hunter Schafer, Reneé Rapp, and the fictitious ’90s icon Daria all have big Cap energy.

The Sign’s Manicure M.O.

In line with the sign’s inherent earthiness, a Capricorn-approved color palette is typically quite rich and deep. “Capricorn is associated with the beginning of winter, and it rules over the colors grey, silver, and black,” notes Sucre. As for some nail polish colors that fit the vibe? “Olive green, to go with Capricorn's reputation of being militant, deep reds, and espresso browns.”

When it comes to nail art details, Caps often prefer timeless tips and daring details. “Capricorns live for timeless beauty and is a sign that takes itself more seriously than most. Classic looks that stand the test of time, like an almond French tip, are right up Capricorn's alley.”

And overall? “Capricorns are all about power and status, so looking as rich and intimidating as possible is usually the move,” says Sucre.

15 Capricorn Nail Designs

Whether or not you have Capricorn in your birth chart, below, tap the sign’s unique energy with these 15 nail art ideas.

1 Classic Bow Nail Art @sansungnails If you happen to be obsessed with the coquette ribbon trend that’s currently taking over, this on-trend balletcore nail design truly has a Capricorn vibe. It beautifully combines timeless tortoiseshell print and warm brown tones.

2 Espresso Nails @brushedbyb_ Inspired by lattes, this coffee-colored espresso swirled manicure embodies the hard-working energy of career-focused Capricorns.

3 Celestial Details @nailsssbymars For Capricorn-esque nails that mimic a starry midnight sky, paint your nails with a sheer grey polish before adding twinkling stars (which are surprisingly easy to recreate at home).

4 Creamy Vanilla French Tips @nailslpc.xo If you’re loyal to French manicures, try replacing the traditional stark white polish shade with a creamy vanilla-colored hue that’s a more modern take on the classic.

5 Earthy Aura Nails @addiisnails Worn by celebrities such as Megan Fox and Halle Bailey, aura nails had a big main character moment in 2023. Create a Capricorn-inspired version of the look with neutral brown nail polishes and celestial gold details.

6 Abstract Holiday Tips @jadeandpolished ICYWW, Capricorn season takes place right in the middle of the holiday season — and this deep “cherry mocha” and glittering emerald design serves festive, without being too on-the-nose.

7 Itty-Bitty Heart Nail Art @samrosenails Capricorns are a fan of classic manis that stand the test of time. Decorate your naked nail moment with itty bitty black love hearts for timeless nails that have a little something special, too.

8 3D Ripples @addiisnails Painted in a Capricorn-approved color palette of earthy polish colors, this dreamy set with clear 3D ripples are a major green flag this SZN.

9 Green Marbled Swirls @nailsssbymars Nodding to the zodiac sign’s militancy, this watercolor-inspired marbled nail art is created using army-inspired shades of olive green.

10 Green Chrome French Tips @nailqueennadia This Capricorn (and holiday) season, colorful chrome nails are very much on-trend. These green-tipped chromatic Frenchies are made all the more bold with subtle 3D detailing.

11 Chocolate Ombré Nails @__hanasumire Instead of painting on some dainty ribbons on your nails, this coffin-shaped dark-to-milk chocolate manicure is adorned with 3D silver bows.

12 Tortoiseshell Nails With A Twist @anouknailedit Most recently worn by Sydney Sweeney, tortoiseshell print nails are very much on-trend this winter season. A vibrant pop of green adds a playfulness to the classic print that is daringly unexpected.

13 Glitter-Lined Black French Tips @tiffanyabbigailebeauty According to Sucre, Capricorns love both black and silver colors. Why not go for a trendy, abstract French tip using both polish shades?

14 Dark Academia Details @tiffanyabbigailebeauty Tapping the dark academia nail polish trend that is all but defining the winter 2024 months, these muted brown stiletto nails have added whimsy with clear cut-outs and gilded line-work.

15 Glamorous Nail Gems @safinailstudio Elevating a quietly luxurious, “your nails but better” neutral polish, this dazzling mani features a colorful green gemstone and gold leaf adornments.