On Dec. 22, fiery Sagittarius season will be officially replaced by the focused, goal-oriented energy of Capricorn season.
While Sagittarians are known for their infectious optimism and innate curiosity, Capricorns areassociated with their unyielding loyalty and hard-working nature — in their careers and in their relationships.
Hello, Capricorn Season
Represented by the sea-goat — a mythical figure that is half goat, half fish — Capricorns are earth signs who are determined and ambitious.
“Capricorn season rolls around and you are setting goals, going into the New Year full force at work, and doubling down on your discipline,” says Karolina Sucre, a Miami-based astrologer known for her viral astro-centric TikToks, tells Bustle. “Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, a planet that's associated with having a structured routine and having your ish together.”
In line with the sign’s inherent earthiness, a Capricorn-approved color palette is typically quite rich and deep. “Capricorn is associated with the beginning of winter, and it rules over the colors grey, silver, and black,” notes Sucre. As for some nail polish colors that fit the vibe? “Olive green, to go with Capricorn's reputation of being militant, deep reds, and espresso browns.”
When it comes to nail art details, Caps often prefer timeless tips and daring details. “Capricorns live for timeless beauty and is a sign that takes itself more seriously than most. Classic looks that stand the test of time, like an almond French tip, are right up Capricorn's alley.”
And overall? “Capricorns are all about power and status, so looking as rich and intimidating as possible is usually the move,” says Sucre.
15 Capricorn Nail Designs
Whether or not you have Capricorn in your birth chart, below, tap the sign’s unique energy with these 15 nail art ideas.