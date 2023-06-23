Many Millennials have a certain core memory when it comes to Victoria’s Secret. For some, it may be awkwardly getting your bra fitted in one of its tiny pink dressing rooms for the very first time. Or perhaps, you once collected those tiny plush dogs that accompanied every single VS Pink purchase. And for others, it may be centered on gathering around the TV with your girlfriends, awaiting what feels like a fashion and beauty lover’s Super Bowl, filled with larger-than-life angel wings, artful lingerie, and beloved musicians of the time walking down the (often glittering) runway.

Of course, since the early 2000s and 2010s, the industry has evolved and become much more inclusive of all body shapes — and for the better. Yet there was something about the fantastical glitz and glamour of it all that had many girlies of the time seriously obsessed, even if the unrealistic standards took a toll on their body image and mental health.

ICYMI, a lot has been shifting with Victoria’s Secret in recent months, both internally and externally, in order to oust harmful leadership and outdated messaging. Most recently, former VS Angels Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver addressed the controversial matter in a podcast episode on Victoria Garrick Browne’s Real Pod.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I was 100 percent sure that there’s no way they think looking like this is real. You’re creating all these illusions, you kind of assume people are in on that,” Skriver said. Tookes added, “When you look back at our old VS campaigns, obviously there’s retouching. You just knew you’re always going to look good because you have the extra help.”

Skriver went on to say, “It’s funny to me because, while we were in that era, to me they were the most inclusive. They were the first people to say, ‘please do not lose weight,’ so for us, that was extremely inclusive from the inside perspective.”

Yet while countless other fashion brands have taken leaps and bounds to be more inclusive, Tookes admits that “it definitely took them longer [to rebrand] than it should have.”

All of that to say, the Victoria’s Secret Angel makeup had a very particular look: Dewy, youthful skin. Frosted glitters on the eyes. Glittering pink lips. A super subtle siren eye. And suddenly — TikTok creators have rediscovered the nostalgic look, becoming obsessed with how the bombshell glam makes them feel.

Emira D’Spain, a TikTok creator who also happens to be Victoria’s Secret first-ever Black transgender model, says the look is meant to be “really effortless.”

First things first, a thin layer of dewy foundation is a must. Amidst a more modern infatuation with excessive blush, the look definitely uses significantly less pink hues on one’s cheeks in lieu of more sculpting bronzer and glittering highlighter. D’Spain notes that the eyebrows are meant to be “fluffy and defined,” while the eyes are the most important step, making sure to not overdo the lids, instead opting for some frosted glitter pigments and soft, brown-hued winged eyeliner.

Last but not least, a pink, jelly-like lip gloss is truly the icing on the cake.