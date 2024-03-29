March is almost but a memory, and just as the month marks a new season, so, too, do beauty launches ranging from skin care and hair products to makeup and fragrances.

Over the past few weeks, brands like Laneige and Kylie Cosmetics have debuted already cult-fave products, like their Sydney Sweeney-backed Sleeping Mask and Cosmic Perfume, respectively.

And marking her second collaboration with the scent-driven brand Boy Smells, Kacey Musgraves dropped her earthy, patchouli-filled Deeper Well Candle, which is inspired by her latest album of the same name.

And just before the month’s end, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty launched its first-ever powder blush formula, marrying the pigment of the brand’s buzzy liquid blush shades with the radiance of her silky powdered highlighters.

So if you’re itching to give your beauty routine a spring refresh, keep reading for Bustle’s editors’ favorite product launches, and add to cart ASAP.

3 The Skin-Slugging Essential Laneige Bouncy + Firm Radiance Boosting Sleeping Mask Sephora $36 See On Sephora “Yet another skin-centric launch that has totally refreshed my routine for spring is the Laneige Sleeping Mask. Brimming with calming green tea, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and firming collagen, applying this cream just before bed leaves my face looking well-rested and fresh come morning — masking however late I may have stayed up reading.” — ORR

4 The Exotic Floral Perfume Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Eau de Parfum Ulta $60 See On Ulta “As a fragrance lover who started my career in the world of perfumery, I’m pretty particular about the scents I use regularly. I wasn’t quite sure how Cosmic would smell, but it’s quickly become a springtime fave. The dreamy jasmine and exotic red peony notes are distinctly floral, yet never powdery, and the heated amber paired with yummy vanilla musk creates a cozy, long-lasting aroma. And the architectural bottle is a work of art!” — ORR

5 The Springtime Home Scent Deeper Well Candle by Kacey Musgraves Boy Smells $56 See On Boy Smells “This candle has become the latest scent obsession in my home — yes, even outranking my favorite Roses Diptyque. It has a totally unexpected smell that’s woodsy, spicy, and a little bit boozy. It’s the olfactory version of taking a shot of whiskey around a crackling campfire.” — Kelsey Stiegman, senior fashion editor, Bustle

6 The Hydrating Hero Sisley Paris Sisleÿa L'Intégral Anti-Âge Fresh Gel Cream Bluemercury $640 See On Bluemercury “This gel moisturizer feels like a tall drink of water every time I use it, which would be every morning and night for the past few weeks. It’s a lighter, more velvety version of the brand’s Black Rose moisturizer, one of my holy-grails, and my oily-combination skin drinks this up and looks smooth, hydrated, and happy because of it.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

7 The Sun-Kissed Glow Essential Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sephora $35 See On Sephora “I got to test this for a few weeks before it came out and I was blown away by the first use. First, it has that signature watermelon scent, which makes it a delightful sensory experience. Then, the texture and color payoff: It’s lightweight and comes out intimidatingly dark before magically melting into the skin to leave behind a warm, healthy-looking glow. I now use this every morning before applying foundation to wake up my skin instantly.” — FX