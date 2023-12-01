Even as you’re bracing yourself for the continually dropping temperatures with puffer coats, SAD lamps, and toasty beverages, there is something to be excited about: November’s best beauty products.

Trust that your favorite brands — and some that are about to become your new faves — are not slowing down just because winter is about to be here. Rather, they’re blessing us with bright, shimmery pigments, luxe and ultra-nourishing skin care formulas, and fragrances fit for the darker, moodier season.

I, for one, have found a new essential for my everything shower routine: Marie Veronique’s latest launch, a creamy concoction meant to deliver TLC to the skin beneath your neck. SHEGLAM also dropped a collaboration with Care Bears, aka my favorite show from childhood — so, naturally, it’s become a must for my makeup bag. I’m also obsessed with every single new shade of Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip and Cheek Glow Balms, as well as a décolletage cream that actually works.

Want some newness for your beauty routine? Keep scrolling to shop the best products our beauty editors tried this month.

1 The Lip-To-Cheek Lip And Cheek Glow Balm Kylie Cosmetics $20 See On Kylie Cosmetics “I’m happiest when my get-ready routine is short and easy — hence why I was an instant fan of this Lip and Cheek Glow Balm. Not only can you dab it onto your pout and cheekbones for a gorgeous flush, but you can also put some onto your eyelids for a chic monochromatic makeup look. While all of the colors are pretty (my favorite is Comes In Cherry), I really love that they’re so lightweight and have a glowy finish.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Neck Treatment Fermitif Neck Renewal Night Cream RéVive $175 See On RéVive “Merely applying a moisturizer — of any kind — to my décolletage feels like a win for me. But when it actually makes a difference in my skin, that’s a whole other story. This night treatment from RéVive truly smooths the lines on my neck with its blend of skin-firming peptides, wheat proteins, and antioxidants. It’s like magic.” — RL

3 The Body Care Staple Body Barrier Emulsion Marie Veronique $95 See On Marie Veronique “The second I step out of the shower, I absolutely need to douse my limbs with moisture — otherwise, they shrivel up from dryness. While I’ve tried countless body lotions and creams, none have felt as richly satisfying as this emulsion from Marie Veronique. It’s a mix between an oil and a cream, but comes out feeling like fresh milk. But the magic’s all in the ingredients: The nourishing elixir contains barrier-fortifying probiotics, polyhydroxy acid (a humectant), and soothing calendula-infused safflower oil. Take my word: It’s a dream for dry skin.” — RL

4 The Nostalgic Eyeshadow Palette X Care Bears Share Your Care Palette SHEGLAM $9.99 See On SHEGLAM “I’m down for any makeup product that has Care Bears-themed packaging, but it’s SHEGLAM’s Share Your Care eyeshadow palette that truly has a chokehold on me. The colorful pigments are really cute, as are the shimmery ones (one is called Loveable Grump, FYI), and they’re all housed in a pink, fluffy case. Sold.” — RL

5 The Lip Tint Jelly Bean Peptide Lip Tint Rhode $16 See On Rhode “Ever since Rhode dropped its cool-girl range, I’ve been obsessed with the skin-loving products. My fave launch so far? The Peptide Lip Tints. While the shades Toast and Espresso are my go-tos for those cozy "latte makeup" looks, the newest Jelly Bean flavor has the perfect holiday-ready shimmer without being too glittery. But be warned: This limited-edition lippie is here for a good time, not a long time.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

6 The Under-Eye Cream Morning Rays Brightening Eye Cream Bubble $16 See On Bubble “Long days staring at a computer screen (and late nights spent reading on my Kindle) aren't the best for my already puffy under eyes. The Morning Rays Brightening Eye Cream, however, has been a recent stand-out in my routine — it brings major hydration and liveliness to the problem area. The turmeric in the formula lessens the appearance of dark under eyes, green tea soothes, and vitamin C is all things awakening. It’s so good.” — ORR

7 The Night Treatment Overnight Star Glomance $68 See On Glomance “I love a product that works its hardest while I sleep, and Glomance's Overnight Star is just that. I've been reaching for the AHA-filled (yet gentle) formula on nights when my skin looks dull and tired, and always wake up with a smooth, glowing complexion.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

8 The Ultimate Face Cream Sublimage La Crème Texture Suprême Chanel $445 See On Chanel “This moisturizer from Chanel has ruined all other moisturizers for me. The brand recently updated its iconic Sublimage line with refillable packaging and beautiful glass vessels, as well as even more potent formulas. The polyfractioned vanilla planifolia is exclusive to Chanel, and leaves my skin looking so smooth, soft, and hydrated. Using this day and night is a little pleasure that I look forward to every day, and it's a bonus that my skin looks better than ever because of it.” — FX

9 The Portable Makeup Essential Instant Color ALLEVEN $35 See On ALLEVEN “I've been traveling non-stop and this portable little product has become a staple in my makeup kit. It's a small tube that houses a fluffy, velvety formula that can be used to tint cheeks, lips, and eyes. I've been using shade Terra for a rosy, monochrome look.” — FX

10 The Glow-Giving Toner D22 Tonic Danucera $88 See On Danucera “As I've been noticing more signs of aging, I'm vowing to stick to a more consistent routine — and one of the products I've been using day and night with noticeable results is this toner from skin guru and Rescue Spa founder Danuta Mieloch. It's the perfect cocktail of acids and botanicals that have helped immensely with my skin texture and breakouts, and unlike other acid toners, doesn't sting, smell, or feel sticky.” — FX