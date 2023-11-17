The winter months are all about cozy holiday scents, like cinnamon and vanilla, as well as bolder fragrances with notes of pine and musk — but that definitely doesn’t mean you have to wear them and smell like everybody else.

While it’s fun to swap out your perfume for something new as the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, you can still hang onto what makes you you by choosing a perfume based on your zodiac sign.

According to Carole Taylor, an astrologer and author of The Personalized Astrology Book, there are quite a few factors that’ll help you zero in on the perfect scent. Your sign’s element is always there to set the vibe, for one, while your ruling planet can point you towards what you care about most. And when in doubt, you can always lean into your sun sign’s most well-known personality traits to help craft a scent story.

Fragrance is, after all, one of the best ways to convey a message, whether it’s to yourself or those around you. Whatever your zodiac sign may be, there’s a winter perfume to match. Below, an astrologer shares the perfect one for you, based on your chart.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Ginger Perfume Lush $105 See on Lush “Aries is a fire sign full of verve and energy,” Taylor tells Bustle. You’re also a cardinal sign, which means you like to take the initiative. Add it all together and it explains why, even when it’s dark and cold outside, you do what you can to keep your life fun and exciting by going out and seeing friends — and you want a spicy scent to match. According to Taylor, you’ll love notes of ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper not only because they’re high-energy and fun, but because they’ll turn heads as you walk on by. To capture the vibe, try the Ginger perfume from Lush. It’s a blend of zippy ginger, citrusy bergamot, and red mandarin oil. As it burns off, you’ll get whiffs of oakmoss and sandalwood, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Floral Sandalwood Dossier $21.45 See on Dossier “Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, giving you a taste for luxury and a nose for scents that are sweet and indulgent,” Taylor says. As an earth sign, you also like notes that smell cozy and comforting. To stay warm this winter, she suggests rich-bodied florals that are also sensuous and enveloping, like jasmine and rose, as well as deeper notes like sandalwood and amber. The Floral Sandalwood fragrance from Dossier, inspired by MFK’s Amyris Femme, should hit the spot. It has top notes of sweet pear, tangerine, and violet; middle notes of amyris, orris, and jasmine; and base notes of vetiver, musk, amber, and sandalwood.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Amazing Grace Bergamot eau de Toilette Philosophy $64 See on Philosophy Gemini, you’re all about cool, fresh scents that feel invigorating and fun. As an air sign who loves to socialize, you likely have a million and one holiday parties to go to this winter, so you’ll need something to keep your energy up. In this case, look for perfumes with citrus notes, like the Amazing Grace Bergamot scent from Philosophy. “Your perfume should be light and graceful to match your silvery laugh and mercurial nature,” says Taylor. “You may even have more than one favorite perfume to match the different sides of your personality and to keep everyone guessing.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Vanilla Era Boy Smells $98 See on Boy Smells Cancer is a nostalgia-loving water sign, and one of the biggest homebodies around. It’s why subtle perfumes always feel like the perfect fit, particularly ones with classic aromas like rose or sweet pea, says Taylor. You’ll also love a fragrance that has a foodie element, like chocolate, vanilla, plum, or hazelnut, she says. If a perfume smells like a fresh batch of cookies, you’ll take it. To lean into the coziness, try Vanilla Era by Boy Smells. It should smell familiar thanks to its vanilla, white tulip, and black amber notes, as well as its spikes of spicy coffee. Spray it on your favorite sweater and let it linger all season.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Eau de Toilette Black Pepper KORRES $54 See on KORRES Leo loves bold, stand-out scents, no matter the time of year. “As a fixed fire sign ruled by the sun, you like your perfume to help get you noticed,” says Taylor. “Lush and sophisticated fragrances suit you, allowing you to dominate the room and make an impression.” It’s why she recommends warm, spicy scents, as well as amber, benzoin, and even neroli. “It will bring a hint of summer sun into the dark days of winter,” Taylor says. With that in mind, try Black Pepper by KORRES. It’s meant to linger on your skin with top notes of lime and mandarin, middle notes of black pepper and lavandin, and base notes of cedar, cashmere, and amber musk.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Maison Margiela ’Replica’ Lazy Sunday Morning Sephora $85 See on Sephora Virgo, you love to spend the winter in hibernation mode as you rest, relax, and plan your next move for the new year. The season includes lots of deep cleaning, journaling, and thinking, which is why you’ll be into the scent Lazy Sunday Morning by Maison Margiela. It has notes of amber, musk, and iris with whiffs of fresh, clean sheets (your fave). “Virgo is an earth sign ruled by Mercury, so you like to keep things light and refreshing but with an undertone of earthiness,” Taylor says. Spritz this one on to feel put-together at home and whenever you pop out for a coffee run.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Solar Canopy Future Society $98 See on Future Society “Libra, as an air sign ruled by Venus, you are a sociable person who loves to dress up and make a splash with friends during the holiday season,” Taylor says. If your perfume makes someone fall in love with you as you walk by, even better. To keep it fun, try the fruity florals of Solar Canopy by Future Society. This fragrance has a lot of energy to it thanks to Turkish rose, magnolia, and lychee. Rose is always perfectly romantic and warm in the winter, but the fruity lychee keeps it from feeling too flat. As the scent wears off, it’ll take on a gourmand vibe thanks to the pistachio and pink sugar in the formula.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Midnight Oud Eau de parfum Juliette Has A Gun $155 See on Juliette Has A Gun As a water sign ruled by Pluto, Scorpio always gives off a depth and an intensity that others pick up on a mile away. It’s why Taylor recommends interesting scents for your winter perfume, like patchouli, frangipani, and tobacco. If it seems dark and mysterious, you’ll be into it. Midnight Oud by Juliette Has A Gun is a good option, with its unexpected mix of patchouli, amber, and oud. Spray it on the inside of your favorite coat and let it work its magic as you hit up all your indoor haunts this season, like the bookstore and your go-to bar.

Sagitarrius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Cowboy Mondo Mondo $160 See on Mondo Mondo It doesn’t matter if it’s winter, spring, summer, or fall — Sagittarius is all about outdoorsy aromas. “This is a mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, which emphasizes a need for freedom,” Taylor says. So oud and earthy scents are right up your alley. “Try sensual and elusive saffron or fresh woodland scents such as cedarwood or cypress,” she adds. “You could also go for a citrusy or grassy scent that’s clean, uplifting, and reminiscent of sunshine and open fields.” Cowboy by Mondo Mondo is guaranteed to be a fave, with its green top notes of honeysuckle and grass, and tobacco, leather, coffee, cedarwood, and cypress base.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Green Haze Oakcha $35 See on Oakcha “Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, making you practical and down-to-earth in nature,” says Taylor. “Classic and sophisticated perfumes suit you best, with woody notes like oakmoss or sandalwood.” As an earth sign, you’re also into fragrances that feel familiar, which is why it would feel right to spritz on musks — like the kind found in Green Haze by Oakcha. This perfume has top notes of caraway, grapefruit, lime zest, and violet leaf; middle notes of geranium, hemp, rose hip, and brushed suede; and base notes of amber, smoked woods, tonka bean, sandalwood, and musk.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Fragrance 02 Dedcool $63 See on DedCool “Aquarius likes to shake things up a little,” says Taylor. As an air sign ruled by Saturn and Uranus, you’ll love a scent that’s half serious and half whimsical that’ll take you from a solo dinner date to a fun New Year’s Eve party. “For you, unusual ingredients such as coffee, coconut, or mint can sit alongside more classic earthy notes,” she says. The goal? For someone to come up and ask what you’re wearing. Try DedCool’s Fragrance Number 02, a “troublesome and sweet” perfume that’s an interesting mix of juniper, green florals, sheer woods, patchouli, and sandalwood.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Elixir Of Love Eau de Toilette Caswell-Massey $94 See on Caswell-Massey As the dreamer of the zodiac, Pisces is all about scents that tell a story. “You’re ruled by Neptune, god of the sea, so you’re known to be sensitive, romantic, and imaginative,” says Taylor. “Lighter floral scents are a good choice, such as honeysuckle, jasmine, or ylang ylang, conjuring the ethereal enchantments of your mutable water sign.” To feel like a character in a book, try the Elixir of Love by Caswell-Massey. It was inspired by a Victorian-era perfume made with jasmine, lavender, musk, and passionflower. The fact the bottle will look good on your vanity is a bonus.

Source:

Carole Taylor, astrologer, author of The Personalized Astrology Book