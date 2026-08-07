Sandal season is when pedicures go from an occasional treat to something you actually need to keep up with. After all, if the dogs are out, they might as well look their best.

But your pedicure is only half the equation. Lately, the most fashionable feet all seem to have one tiny detail in common: a toe ring. The internet has been noticing, too. According to Fresha, Google searches for “toe rings” are up 97% in the last three months, while searches for “silver toe rings” have jumped 345% over the past year. In other words, the toe ring revival is giving your pedicure another accessory to consider.

The Best Toe Ring & Pedicure Combos

Toe rings had their heyday in the ’90s, when celebs like Lisa Bonet, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Britney Spears made the accessory feel impossibly cool — the kind of thing you'd beg your mom to buy you from a boardwalk gift shop on a family beach vacation. Even Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, who was known for her minimalist approach to jewelry, reportedly splurged on a Cartier toe ring. Now, a new generation of it-girls — including Jennifer Lawrence, Sasha Obama, and Addison Rae — is giving the trend another life.

Today’s version, however, isn’t just a carbon copy of the ’90s style — it comes with a few upgrades. People are stacking rings across multiple toes, mixing sculptural shapes, and coordinating the vibe with their pedicure for a result that feels a little more intentional and a lot more grown-up.

1. Chrome & Silver Bands

Metallic pedicures are a natural match — especially if you’re already embracing the chrome trend on your fingertips. Paired with a toe ring, the effect feels almost like jewelry-on-jewelry. Even better, there’s a practical reason to go for a flashier look. “Metallic and shimmer polishes last longer because they tend to hold onto the nail better,” celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein previously told Bustle.

2. French Tips & Gold Band

Of course, you can always lean into the nostalgia of it all. Channel Friends-era Jennifer Aniston by pairing a classic French pedicure with a thin gold band on your middle toe.

3. Pale Pink & Delicate Band

A milky nude or glossy sheer pink polish creates the same minimalist effect, letting the jewelry do all the talking. For a little extra dimension, try a cat-eye finish.

4. Butter Yellow & Chunky Gold

Butter yellow is still everywhere, and the pastel hue looks especially playful with a chunky gold toe ring.

5. Tomato Red & Sculptural Bands

Upgrade your summery red pedi with a collection of gold toe rings in different sizes and styles.

6. Lavender & Silver Rings

Silver bands, meanwhile, play up the cool tones in shades like turquoise and lavender.

Whatever pedicure you choose, there's no reason the styling should stop at the polish. After all, if your hands get rings year-round, it only seems fair that your toes get a little jewelry moment in the summer, too.