When it comes to a fresh manicure, French tips are undoubtedly one of the most classic and clean options. And though the trend’s heyday was back in the ’90s and early 2000s, the buzzy look has been recently revived, and is now seen on the nails of A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and countless more (on major red carpets and beyond).

There is nothing that can make you look and feel as put together as a matching co-ord set or coordinating mani-pedis. Luckily for the lovers of French nail art (like micro French tips, invisible French manis, and the soft girl vanilla French movement): French pedicures are hot again with celebs like Lizzo a fan of the nostalgic sandal-friendly look.

As for nail pro-approved pedicure hues for summer? Jelly-like “lip gloss” lacquered toes are a tried and true staple for the warmer months. What’s more, vivid hues like neon yellow, shades of ocean-inspired blue, and even stark white are complementary to sun-kissed skin.

Whether you just so happen to be a loyal salon goer, or much prefer that at-home polish painting life — here are the best ways to get in on the French pedicure trend that ruled the early aughts.

5 Modern French Pedicure Ideas

A Classic French Pedicure

Taking cues from it-girls of the ’90s — you can’t go wrong with the OG French tips on your toe nails.

A Subtle Pop Of Color

Matching your pedi to an on-trend polish hue for summer manis? Try painting your toe’s tips with a colorful hue in lieu of traditional white.

A Detailed Design

Most recently, Jennifer Lopez wore a bedazzled pedicure for the holiday season — and be it rhinestones, nail tattoos, or easy-to-apply stickers, the subtle detail can add a seriously eye-catching vibe.

A Y2K Chrome Moment

When it comes to summer pedicures, metallic hues are having their main character moment.

A French Pedi In A Pinch

Craving the look of a French pedicure, but don’t feel like making a salon appointment? These Kiss press-ons are all over NailTok.