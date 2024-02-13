Sydney Sweeney’s Bow-Covered “Bubble Bath” Nails Are A Coquette Dream

February’s love-filled month is here, and with it, the Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day celebrations are officially underway.

Sydney Sweeney has already had a party in honor of the latter, taking to Instagram on Feb. 11 to share an all-pink-everything carousel of photos from her own Galentine’s Day soiree. The caption? “Bows before bros” — which no doubt refers to the endless ribbons decorating her dress, the cake, and even her nails.

Sydney’s Ribbon-Adorned Pink Nails

The Anyone But You actor stayed true to her signature lengthy almond-shaped tips as the base for her coquette-themed nail art. Amping up the romance factor in a major way, Sweeney adorned her nails’ pale pink “bubble bath” polish with a handful of 3D gemstones, including plush hearts, super sweet ribbons, and traditional rhinestones that beautifully caught the light.

Zola Ganzorigt, who frequently works with Hailey Bieber, Christina Aguilera, and Sabrina Carpenter, is the celebrity manicurist behind the coquettish look.

It’s clear Sweeney loves a trendy set. Back in November, she wore caramel-colored tortoiseshell nails, while she sported very gothic black and red aura art in July.

Her Girly Galentine’s Day Outfit

In line with the pink theme (and perfectly matching her “soft girl” manicure), Sweeney wore a long-sleeved mini dress, made even sweeter with a massive bow at her chest.

The Euphoria star paired the mini with semi-sheer white tights and white platform heels to match.

For a sneak peek into the girls-only gathering, Sweeney shared a snap of the pink and red tablescape, which featured — of course — a bow-covered design.

For The Love Of Coquette

Coquettecore details are still very much a rising nail art trend, and Sweeney’s mani proves that the ribbon obsession is at an all-time high.

“Their overly feminine and delicate charm make them an appealing choice for those seeking a fun and feminine nail style,” manicurist Hang Nguyen previously told Bustle. Typically, this aesthetic features sheer neutral shades and delicate bow embellishments, but it can also mean hearts, florals, and pearl studs on top of a soft, shimmery, or pastel base. As long as they’re ultra flirty and girly, you’re doing the mani trend right.