Although the original Gossip Girl series ended in 2012, it’s since joined the ranks of Gilmore Girls and Sex and the City as a cult classic people love to revisit.

Serena van der Woodsen, portrayed by Blake Lively, was known for her chicly disheveled party girl aesthetic. As fans know, this was the total opposite of her Constance Billard’s School counterpart: the headband-wearing, drama-loving Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester.

Sartorially, the Upper East Sider stuck with bold-colored tights, plaid skirts, and everything preppy — and her manicure aesthetic, which largely consisted of tried-and-true nail polish colors, took those vibes to her fingertips. Think sheer pinks and the occasional true red or sultry burgundy.

When looking at current mani trends, Waldorf’s nails might look a bit different. The Chanel aficionado would likely be a fan of elegant pearl adornments, hyper-feminine ribbon details, and perhaps some tweed-inspired texture on her tips. She might also be one to match her nails to her most-loved accessories — like her red plaid moment from Season 1, for example.

If you’re still obsessed with the show, here are 10 nail ideas that would surely be Blair Waldorf-approved.

1 Preppy Red Plaid @samrosenails These almond-shaped nails feature a red and black plaid pattern with an eye-catching pop of glitter polish, and would be a perfect match for an autumnal ‘fit.

2 Lacy Details @killernaills Blair’s nighttime looks often consisted of slip dresses and black lace — and this elegant, sultry set is a nod to those saucier moments.

3 Studded Chanel Logo @tombachik Without a doubt, Waldorf — who loves all things designer — would appreciate a luxury logo on her tips to match her purse of the day.

4 Glazed Mannequin Mani @avrnailswatches Given that it girls love glazed donut manicures, it checks out that the New York City socialite would wear the subtly stunning look.

5 Scarlet Frenchies @beauty_and_co_sheffield The New York University alum was often spotted wearing red, so she’d likely love the unexpected look of scarlet-tipped Frenchies.

6 Gold Ribbon Details @_nailedbykrystall Rock an accent nail with a sweet gold bow for some prepcore-meets-glitzy flair that screams Blair Waldorf.

7 Tweed French Tips @sansungnails These tweed-inspired textured tips are so Chanel-coded. You can’t deny that the Upper East Sider would flaunt these in the halls of the Constance Billard School for Girls.

8 Elegant Pearls & Bows @sansungnails Aside from accessorizing with plaid headbands, the queen bee often wore oversized ribbons in her hair and the prettiest pearl jewelry — making this loudly luxe mani a perfect match.

9 A Hint Of Neon @anouknailedit While she often wore neutrals, Waldorf wasn’t afraid of a pop of color (see also: the bright yellow trench coat she once wore). These colorful nail cuffs give off the same vibes, yet are still minimalist chic.