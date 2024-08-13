Although the original Gossip Girl series ended in 2012, it’s since joined the ranks of Gilmore Girls and Sex and the City as a cult classic people love to revisit.
Serena van der Woodsen, portrayed by Blake Lively, was known for her chicly disheveled party girl aesthetic. As fans know, this was the total opposite of her Constance Billard’s School counterpart: the headband-wearing, drama-loving Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester.
Sartorially, the Upper East Sider stuck with bold-colored tights, plaid skirts, and everything preppy — and her manicure aesthetic, which largely consisted of tried-and-true nail polish colors, took those vibes to her fingertips. Think sheer pinks and the occasional true red or sultry burgundy.
When looking at current mani trends, Waldorf’s nails might look a bit different. The Chanel aficionado would likely be a fan of elegant pearl adornments, hyper-feminine ribbon details, and perhaps some tweed-inspired texture on her tips. She might also be one to match her nails to her most-loved accessories — like her red plaid moment from Season 1, for example.
If you’re still obsessed with the show, here are 10 nail ideas that would surely be Blair Waldorf-approved.