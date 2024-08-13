Nails

10 Classic Nail Art Ideas That Give Big Blair Waldorf Energy

Pearls and plaid ahead.

by Olivia Rose Rushing
Blair Waldorf-coded nail art ideas that give major prepcore energy.
@sansungnails / Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

Although the original Gossip Girl series ended in 2012, it’s since joined the ranks of Gilmore Girls and Sex and the City as a cult classic people love to revisit.

Serena van der Woodsen, portrayed by Blake Lively, was known for her chicly disheveled party girl aesthetic. As fans know, this was the total opposite of her Constance Billard’s School counterpart: the headband-wearing, drama-loving Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester.

Sartorially, the Upper East Sider stuck with bold-colored tights, plaid skirts, and everything preppy — and her manicure aesthetic, which largely consisted of tried-and-true nail polish colors, took those vibes to her fingertips. Think sheer pinks and the occasional true red or sultry burgundy.

When looking at current mani trends, Waldorf’s nails might look a bit different. The Chanel aficionado would likely be a fan of elegant pearl adornments, hyper-feminine ribbon details, and perhaps some tweed-inspired texture on her tips. She might also be one to match her nails to her most-loved accessories — like her red plaid moment from Season 1, for example.

If you’re still obsessed with the show, here are 10 nail ideas that would surely be Blair Waldorf-approved.

1Preppy Red Plaid

These almond-shaped nails feature a red and black plaid pattern with an eye-catching pop of glitter polish, and would be a perfect match for an autumnal ‘fit.

2Lacy Details

Blair’s nighttime looks often consisted of slip dresses and black lace — and this elegant, sultry set is a nod to those saucier moments.

3Studded Chanel Logo

Without a doubt, Waldorf — who loves all things designer — would appreciate a luxury logo on her tips to match her purse of the day.

4Glazed Mannequin Mani

Given that it girls love glazed donut manicures, it checks out that the New York City socialite would wear the subtly stunning look.

5Scarlet Frenchies

The New York University alum was often spotted wearing red, so she’d likely love the unexpected look of scarlet-tipped Frenchies.

6Gold Ribbon Details

Rock an accent nail with a sweet gold bow for some prepcore-meets-glitzy flair that screams Blair Waldorf.

7Tweed French Tips

These tweed-inspired textured tips are so Chanel-coded. You can’t deny that the Upper East Sider would flaunt these in the halls of the Constance Billard School for Girls.

8Elegant Pearls & Bows

Aside from accessorizing with plaid headbands, the queen bee often wore oversized ribbons in her hair and the prettiest pearl jewelry — making this loudly luxe mani a perfect match.

9A Hint Of Neon

While she often wore neutrals, Waldorf wasn’t afraid of a pop of color (see also: the bright yellow trench coat she once wore). These colorful nail cuffs give off the same vibes, yet are still minimalist chic.

10Classic Tortoiseshell

Waldorf would likely take cues from current celebs like Sydney Sweeney and try an “old money” tortoiseshell print manicure (a design that basically counts as a neutral).