Ribbons, bows, and other balletcore details all fall under the hyper-flirty and ultra-trendy coquette aesthetic that you’re seeing everywhere.

Coquette hairstyles were all over the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 runways, from the corset braids and extra-long ribbons seen at Christian Siriano to the pretty bun/ribbon combos at Alice + Olivia. The look is also a fave for Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, who have been adorning themselves with ribbons galore.

And, according to Juli Russell, DIY Nail Expert for Sally Beauty, bows have extended beyond hair and fashion — and made their way to the nail art world.

“Ribboncore adds just the right amount of whimsy and cuteness to a nail design for a youthful aesthetic that takes us straight back to jelly sandals and Polly Pockets,” she tells Bustle.

Whether you paint a tiny ribbon with pink polish or go for a full set of 3D bows, coquette nails — which have over 1.2 billion views on TikTok — are one of the easiest ways to add a pop of balletcore to your look.

Keep scrolling for 15 extra cute ribbon and bow nail art ideas for your next set.

1 Pretty In Pink Instagram/@heluviee Go full ballerina by sticking with pale pink nail polish. To draw the daintiest lines imaginable, Russell recommends using the mani marker from Nails, Inc. The fine tip will allow you to zero in on the details, which can include sweet hearts and twinkling stars in addition to ribbons.

2 Hyper Real Instagram/@paintedbypatt_ 3D nail art is big in the coquette community. Chunky acrylic bows, like these, are at once bold and dainty. For a party-ready look, opt for white bows, a glossy base, and black French tips. Throw a matching ribbon in your hair and you’ll be good to go.

3 Tied With A Bow Instagram/@anail.a Teeny, tiny bows also look cute, especially with darker colors. Remember, the artwork is supposed to look like an actual ribbon — so there’s no need for it to be perfect. “This trend is super customizable,” Russell says. “Once the bow details have dried, give your manicure another layer of fast-drying top coat to add a beautiful glossy, shine.”

4 Make It Metallic Instagram/@nailsby.tiff If you’re in the mood for an eye-catching chromatic look, try on a set of silver bows. They will pop and shine against a neutral base, like this balletcore pink, which serves minimalist vibes.

5 Corset Chic Instagram/@nailsbysaryna To really lean into coquette-ness of it all, ask your nail artist to stick on a few cutesy 3D appliqués. Consider add-ons like pearls and dainty chains. To finish the look, add lacy corset details amongst your bows.

6 Ballet Slipper Instagram/@nailsbycindyxo According to Jenny Kim, founder of Korean brand UUUUU. Gel Press Ons, ribbon nail art tends to range from over-the-top to cute and minimalist. This manicure falls somewhere in the middle thanks to its pastel colors and 3D details on just a few accent nails.

7 All In The Details Instagram/@wuwunails 2D ribbons are another way to rock the trend, so don’t feel like you’re underplaying it if you decide to keep things simple, says Kim. Whether you put a thin bow on each tip or just on an accent nail, it’s still a fun way to add a girly pop to your look. This set features the design on a simple French mani.

8 Coquette Chrome Instagram/@artthounails Baby bows also look sweet on a chrome base, like this rose gold and black duo. According to Kim, hand-drawn bows like these give off a feminine, timeless look.

9 Baby Blue Instagram/@ono_nails_ Nothing’s more coquette than a set of 3D baby blue ribbon nails. Ask your nail artist for an array of puffy hearts and bows for the ultimate ribboncore manicure. The pastel hue will look perfect against a white polish base.

10 Tiny Bows Instagram@bearlynails.js To keep your coquette nails clean and simple, choose a white to pink ombré effect, then add a few super-subtle white ribbons on top. It’ll take your usual glossy French tips up a notch, while also offering an easy way to try out the ribbon trend.

11 Ribbon Frenchies Instagram/@nails.byrosemary When placed as an accent at the end of your nail, little bows do the work of French tips — but with a twist. French manicures have made a comeback in the past few years, after all, and they make for the perfect base for fun add-ons and nail art.

12 Beautiful Bows Instagram/@starlalanails Kim is a fan of using negative or blank space in nail art as a way to help fun details pop. It prevents the nail from being too busy or cluttered so that each bow gets it moment to shine. This set features different colored French tips, pearl details, iridescent hearts, and 3D ribbons.

13 Shimmery Perfection Instagram/@wuwunails This pink mani shines with a touch of glitter polish, twinkling star nail art, and tiny rhinestone appliqués. But note that you can make the bow design easier by using nail stickers. To get a look similar to this one, “create a glazed gel base, attach a simple ribbon deco sticker on top, and finish with a top coat,” Kim says. “It's much easier than drawing a ribbon by hand.”

14 Prima Ballerina Instagram/@strawbear_studio If you love intricate artwork, then try wearing actual ribbons on your fingertips. A pink bow as an accent nail will give true ballerina vibes. Play into the theme even more with pearls, hearts, and corset lace details.

15 Pretty As A Picture Instagram/@nailsbyalsn A clear ribbon makes for the perfect accent in an otherwise minimalist manicure. If you’re feeling the coquette theme, you could add a bow to each fingertip — but, according to Kim, nothing beats simple and chic.

