With November well on its way, all of those warm, cozy, fashion-forward vibes of the fall season are truly in full effect in the beauty world, with “cinnamon spice girl” makeup, pumpkin-inspired orange blush, yummy chocolate perfumes, and deep espresso hair colors very much on-trend. And when it comes to buzzy manicures that are taking over (and being worn by Hollywood’s fave A-listers), a serious affinity for dark nail polish colors and nostalgic prints are at the forefront, too.

One to experiment with her manicures, Sydney Sweeney has most recently been spotted with some very gothic black and red aura nails — though her latest mani moment is serving up all of the “old money,” model-off-duty vibes that are truly defining the autumn 2023 season.

Sydney’s Caramel Tortoiseshell Nails

Painted by Zola Ganzorigt — the celeb-loved manicurist behind headline-making manicures spotted on Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kylie Jenner (to name a few) — the duo opted for burnt orange and espresso brown nail polish shades to create Sweeney’s tortoiseshell print nails.

Mimicking the glossy finish of chic sunglasses with the autumnal print, her almond-shaped nails also featured some serious diamond-like high shine that beautifully caught the light.

As opposed to the chocolate brown tones so associated with the buzzy print, Sweeney and Ganzorigt instead tapped a reddish warmth that’s akin to caramel sweets, putting a vibrant spin on the nail art trend that’s all their own.

“Old Money” Nail Art Reigns On

In the beauty and fashion space, the “old money” aesthetic has been at an all time high, with celebs like Kendall Jenner incorporating the vibe into many of her most recent looks. “Old money” nail art, too, has proven to be an easy way to get in on the growing trend.

It goes without saying that tortoiseshell tips are a classic design, nodding to the chic sunglasses most often worn by ’90s-era supermodels. What’s more, classic French tips and clean girl “milk bath” nails will always look crisp and put together.

Cozy Caramel Vibes Ahead

Next to trendy nail polish shades like the dark chocolate worn by Hailey Bieber and pumpkin spice aura nails worn by Halle Bailey, caramel-colored nails inspired by the sugar sweet lattes are truly having their main character moment. Case in point? Blake Lively most recently wore some cognac brown nails with those melted caramel vibes while attending Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2024 show in New York.

Manicures aside, the total caramel obsession has made its way to lips, too, with Emily Ratajkowski painting her pout with a glossy, frosted version of the color just a few weeks back.