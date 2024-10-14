For the fall and winter seasons this year, warm-toned hair colors are very much in. Case in point? Buzzy hues like rich chocolate brown, pumpkin spiced copper, toasted caramel, and cherry coke are currently taking over the trends.

Aside from classic brunettes and fiery coppers, a certain trio of colors are having their main character moment on BeautyTok, and it so happens to be perfect for those looking for an edgy dye job (and perhaps a bit indecisive, too).

What Is Calico Hair, Anyway?

You know those gorgeous tricolor kittens who have jet black, pumpkin orange, and creamy white fur coats? These calico cats are serving up some major inspo in the hair world.

As a direct reference to these felines, “calico hair” is best described as any ’do that features these three different shades: blonde, copper, and brown or black. On TikTok, the trend is taking off, with over 3,200 videos and counting under the #CalicoHair hashtag featuring countless it girls showing off their colorful dye jobs.

Perhaps the most beautiful thing about calico hair? You can *literally* start with any hair color as your base. And while the look is seemingly particular, there are a number of ways to make it feel custom and truly all your own.

2 Ways To Rock The Colorful Vibe

Calico cat-inspired tresses are not for the faint of heart — but given their innate creativity and playfulness, there isn’t one way to achieve the look, either.

The Full-Send

Next time you’re at the salon, ask for chunky highlights with the three unique shades for a colorful hair moment that is sure to turn heads.

The Hidden Highlights

For a slightly more subtle look, leave the top layer of your hair one of the shades, then dye the remaining hues underneath for a peekaboo vibe you can show off with half-up hairstyles and updos.