Capricorn season has officially replaced the curious vibes of Sagittarius Szn, and is set to reign from Dec. 22 to Jan. 19.

While Sagittarians are known to be independent and adventure-seeking, Capricorns are beloved for their ambitious, hard-working, and loyal traits. The sign is ruled by Saturn, the planet that represents rules and responsibilities — so these folks are very determined.

Aesthetically, Capricorns are earth signs that prioritize chic practicality above all else. In turn, they often wear an understated (and work-friendly) color palette of earthy browns, taupes, and navy blues to complement their personality — even on their nails.

Although they are fans of more classic and low-key manicures — like “old money” micro French tips or tonal “mannequin” manis — Caps are also drawn to designs like timeless tortoiseshell prints and softly chromatic glazes. Dove Cameron is a Capricorn born on Jan. 15, and her go-to nail choices epitomize the sign’s duality: just take a look at her most-worn neutral sets, as well as her more avant-garde navy nail adornments.

Here, embrace the sign’s unique energy with 12 stunning nail art designs.

1. Cool Girl Tortoiseshell Print Details

Capricorns appreciate a mani that takes you from work meetings to dinner dates — and endlessly classic tortoiseshell print tips do just that.

2. Simple Sapphire Swirls

These trendy sapphire-colored swirls and stars are sparkly enough for the holidays, which fall right in the middle of Capricorn szn.

3. Taupe Glass Nails

Taupe glass nails feature semi-sheer tips with a magnetic cat eye finish, and are the perfect modern minimal manicure for Capricorns.

4. Minimal Black Dot Details

Take cues from total Capricorn queen Cameron and embrace the beauty of neutral nails. For added intrigue, paint on simple black dots on each tip.

5. Dark Chocolate Chrome

Caps *love* earthy chocolate brown polish, and adding a chromatic finish to the it girl color gives the go-to mani just enough edge.

6. Avant-Garde Color Blocking

If you’re a Capricorn girlie who’s more daring with their mani art, this color-blocking design with cool-toned brown, blue, and green is an obvious choice.

7. Gilded Capricorn Symbols

Celebrate Capricorn season by adorning your low-key “mannequin nails” with the sign’s symbol and celestial stars in gold chrome polish.

8. Classic Micro French Tips

When in doubt, micro French tip nails are a tried-and-true look that will always be in style *and* they happen to embody the winter-born earth sign’s practicality.

9. Gemstone-Inspired Texture

Capricorns are associated with blue gemstones like topaz, sapphire, and tanzanite. These colorful crystal-inspired nails feel on-point for the sign.

10. Understated Latte Glazed Mani

Effortlessly elevate even the most minimal shade of milky, latte-colored nail polish by adding a chromatic glazed donut finish.

11. Navy Blue Aura Art

These two-toned navy blue aura art nails radiate the sign’s pretty energy. They’re also a gorgeous choice for the entire winter season.

12. Earth-Toned Skittle Nails

Choose a custom palette of five different earth-toned polish shades for a Capricorn-coded Skittle nail design that’s easy to recreate at home.