And just like that, Paris Fashion Week has officially begun, with its futuristic glamour and jaw-dropping couture moments already flooding social media feeds. A-listers and fashion lovers alike are currently making their way to the chic European city — makeup mogul Kylie Jenner among them.

On Jan. 24, Jenner arrived at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer ’24 show. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was spotted in minimal glam that embodies the currently-trending “mob wife” aesthetic.

Kylie’s Bouncy “Mob Wife” Blowout

Dressed in a frothy Gaultier gown, Jenner played up the gown’s high-fashion feel with a luxurious blowout. Letting her espresso-colored hair hang loose around her shoulders, Jenner donned soft, but utterly glamorous, curls.

Cascading down from her subtle side part, Jenner’s hair packed the dramatic, ’90s-inspired volume associated with the “mob wife” trend.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

As for Jenner’s makeup, she went for a decidedly understated look. Her soft matte complexion was made brighter by way of cool-toned, pale pink blush. Her lips were coated in a rosy neutral color with a light-catching sheen, while her eyes were simple and clean.

Her “Mannequin” Mani/Pedi

Jenner’s matching manicure and pedicure was fully on display. The Kardashians star chose a crisp “mannequin nail” look on her both tips and toes.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

ICYWW, “mannequin nails” are essentially a buzzy way of describing neutral nail polish colors that match one’s skin tone. The result? A tonal vibe that’s endlessly chic (and always in). Most recently, Margot Robbie sported a similar lacquer at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

The Mogul Is Loving Soft Glamour RN

When it comes to her nails, hair, and makeup (and even her fashion choices), it’s clear that the youngest Jenner has ushered in a new era of soft, natural beauty.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

It goes without saying that Jenner’s full-beat makeup looks will forever be associated wit the star. However, in light of her more recent soft-glam Kylie Cosmetics launches, it’s clear that her personal aesthetic is evolving with her products.