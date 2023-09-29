Earlier this week, Christina Aguilera hosted a Climate Reality Project event at her very own home. According to her Instagram, the event’s guests came together and “discussed the urgent need to address climate change, the steps we can all take to make a difference, and the power of collective action.” With celebrities like Kesha and Hayley Kiyoko in attendance, it was a star-studded evening with a lot of purpose, too.

As the hostess, of course, Aguilera showed up and showed out in a very glamorous look (that just so happened to bring some serious nostalgia).

As styled by Chris Horan, the Pa Mis Muchachas singer adorned her curves in a shimmering Vivienne Westwood dress with a sultry cowl neck cut. And for fans of Xtina, you’d likely recognize the chartreuse gown as a subtle nod to her iconic role in Burlesque, as she once sang Bound To You in a similarly hued satin dress for the cult-loved film.

And while her character in the 2010 movie, Ali Rose, opted for a vintage-inspired red lip for the sultry moment on-screen, Aguilera instead went for high-shine, cocktail-inspired eyes that truly took centerstage.

Reminiscent of a dirty martini (that’s extra dirty by way of lots of olives and olive juice), Aguilera’s eyes were covered in glittering green eyeshadow, made all the more dramatic with spiky faux eyelashes. Reminiscent of an olive’s reddish pit, her pout was painted with warm-toned neutral lip gloss. The mastermind behind her makeup look was Etienne Ortega, the celebrity-loved guru who she taps often.

As for her platinum strands, Igor Rosales-Jackson created a face-framing side part and some fluffy, old Hollywood-inspired waves to match.

When it comes to the glam moments Aguilera has been serving lately, several of them nod to her most memorable moments of the past. Most recently, she referenced her spicy Mi Reflejo era, adding in vibrant red streaks into her tresses. What’s more, her Dirrty-inspired black streaks were recently revived, and since, have become a hair color trend to watch for fall 2023.