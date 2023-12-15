As beauty editors, our daily lives our filled with endless boxes of newness and hours spent testing the buzziest launches.

The loved ones of beauty editors, too, totally luck out. I’ve personally made it a ritual to bring bags of goodies — like shades of lipstick that don’t work for me or doubles in my product closet — whenever we meet.

In other words? I’ve basically unofficially employed some unbiased testers for my “team” — and throughout the last few months, quite a few products have bubbled to the top and become the most sought-after steals amongst them.

My fellow Bustle editors also have their own friends and family members to test, try, and snag the best of the best.

In need of a fragrance your partner is sure to love, or a raved about shampoo that will leave any hair texture feeling silky smooth?

Whether you’re last minute holiday shopping for a loved one or just want to start the New Year with a beauty refresh, Bustle’s editors have gathered the 18 products that their friends and family have stolen most throughout the year.

1 The Most Gentle Cleanser The Outset Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser Sephora $32 See On Sephora “Ever since The Outset dropped its collection of sensitive skin-friendly essentials, I’ve been singing its praises to anyone who will listen. Not only is the cleanser a staple item in my routine that I’ve refilled time and time again, but it’s also become a most-loved product for my brother, my sister-in-law, and my mom. It’s just that good.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

2 The Ultimate Lip Treatment rhode peptide lip treatment rhode $16 See On Rhode “Thinking back on all of the beauty launches in recent months, the rhode peptide lip treatment reigns as one of the most sought-after drops. Amongst my girlfriends, this lush lippie seemed to be in every single handbag and evening clutch that I’ve come across — and whenever I receive some rhode refills, they always seem to mysteriously disappear...” — ORR

3 The Irresistible Solid Scent Calle Ocho Solid Fragrance Fulton & Roark $60 See On Fulton & Roark “The ladies in my life are gifted way more beauty products than the men — but every so often, I come across a product that the guys can’t get enough of. This solid perfume housed in a sleek metal component has become a fave amongst my husband, his group of friends, and even my dad.” — ORR

4 The Techie Oral Care Pick Moon The Electric Toothbrush Ulta $69.99 See On Ulta “Aside from fragrances and the occasional body wash, my husband isn’t all that interested in the products I receive as a beauty writer. That being said, I barely took this toothbrush out of the box before he snatched it and set it up on our bathroom counter. Since then, I’ve snagged the Barbie pink version, and found that I’m especially obsessed with the chic case that allows for ultra-clean teeth while traveling.” — ORR

5 The Holy Grail Hair Wash dae Signature Shampoo Sephora $26 See On Sephora “Finding a shampoo and conditioner set that actually benefits your hair is no easy feat. Everything I’ve tried from dae, however, truly hydrates my color-treated hair and makes it much easier to manage. After gifting extras I’ve received to a few people in my life, they’ve all shared the same obsession, and have since continued to re-purchase the products on their own.” — ORR

6 The Sensual Sandalwood Scent Giorgio Armani Armani/Prive Santal Dan Sha Eau De Toilette Neiman Marcus $195 See On Neiman Marcus “The second I smelled the Giorgio Armani Prive Santal Dan Sha Eau de Toilette, I immediately knew that it would be swiped by my significant other. It’s woodsy, rich, and incredibly long-lasting — all hallmarks of the scents he loves most. A little bit goes a very long way, so luckily, we’ve barely made a dent in the bottle since we started sharing it in February.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

7 The Non-Stripping Face Cleanser Versed The Purist Antioxidant Cleanser Target $12.19 See On Target “My skin is dry, while my partner’s complexion tends to be on the oily side. Despite our different skin types, we’re easily able to share this gentle, fragrance-free cleansing jelly. For me, it removes all my makeup without leaving my skin feeling stripped of moisture. On the other hand, he says that it makes his skin feel clean and soft.” — ES

8 The Every Texture Detangler PATTERN Shower Detangling Brush Sephora $17 See On Sephora “With its flexible yet firm bristles and well designed handle, this brush has become one of my wash day essentials. When I received a mini version, it was commandeered by boyfriend before I knew it. While his hair is short on the sides, he loves using it to detangle the slightly longer curls that he has on top.” — ES

9 The Ultimate SPF Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Sephora $30 See On Sephora “I won’t go on vacation without this sunscreen stick — and I recently discovered that my partner felt the same way after he helped himself to my stash while packing for our last trip. Portable, effective, and transparent, we both love swiping it on whenever we know we’ll be in the sun for hours, and it’s perfect for those easy-to-miss spots like our ears and back of our necks.” — ES

10 The Perfect Hair Spray Oribe Superfine Hair Spray Sephora $44 See On Sephora “One day, my husband asked to borrow a hair spray because his ran out, and it happened to be Oribe’s. Ever since then, he refuses to use anything else to style his hair. Needless to say, we go through bottles of the stuff rather quickly — it’s just the best at keeping your style in place and smoothing any errant strands. Plus, it holds all day long.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

11 The Under-Eye Hero Bright Eyed Vegan Eye Cream For Tired Eyes and Dark Circles BYBI $15 See On BYBI “My husband never used much skin care until I became a beauty editor (even then, begrudgingly). Once he tried this eye cream, though, he became hooked. Although he'll use practically any product in this category, he’s super obsessed with this one — and won't stop pestering me to replenish his supply whenever he runs out. He swears it truly lives up to its name and brightens the under-eye area.” — RL

12 The Nature-Inpired Body Wash California Naturals Vitamin E & Blue Lotus Flower Vegan, Sulfate & Paraben-Free Body Wash - 12 fl oz Target $9.99 See On Target “I’m always recommending this body wash. It has a fresh, woodsy scent, and the vitamin E, saw palmetto, and blue lotus flower in the formula leave your skin feeling soft and nourished. My husband has never commented on any of the hundreds of body washes I’ve brought home over the years, but that changed when he tried this one. He loves it (and, unfortunately, uses too much of it, so I run out really quickly).” — RL

13 The Adult Acne Solution JORI Daily Leave-On Acne Treatment Mask with 2.5% Micronized Benzoyl Peroxide + Botanicals for Adult Skin Amazon $51.90 See On Amazon “This is my go-to product for treating zits because it’s specifically formulated for adult acne. Its formula balances breakout-zapping benzoyl peroxide with soothing niacinamide and fatty acids, so it truly keeps my skin under control when it’s inflamed. Whenever my husband has a breakout, he uses it for himself. By this point, he probably uses it more than I do.” — RL

14 The Shareable Sultry Scent Tom Ford Myrrhe Mystere Eau De Parfum Sephora $395 See On Sephora “Every Tom Ford fragrance in my collection fits a different mood, and for this winter, I've been in a Myrrhe Mystere state of mind — a little sultry, a little sweet, a little moody. I recently caught a whiff of this as my boyfriend was on his way out the door. A little rude of him not to ask me first, but I'll forgive him because it smelled just as delicious on him.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

15 The Science-Backed Skin Brightener Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask CurrentBody $380 See On CurrentBody “If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if they should buy an LED mask, I’d be rich. This CurrentBody option is the one I recommend to every person. It’s backed by science and the slim, pliable shape makes it easy to bring on-the-go. I let my mom use mine on a recent trip home, and it ‘mysteriously’ disappeared before it was time for me to leave. I noticed her skin looking suspiciously bright on our FaceTime call a few weeks later...” — FX

16 The Skin-Plumping Face Cream Glow Recipe Plum Plump Refillable Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Sephora $39 See On Sephora “I’ve gotten many a friend hooked on this luscious moisturizer, and now they won’t stop asking me for it. The whipped, buttery texture is a delight and it leaves all skin types, from dry to oily, feeling softly hydrated and plump.” — FX

17 The Coveted Lip Oil Dior Lip Glow Oil Sephora $40 See On Sephora “You know when you pull out a Dior Lip Oil, you’re going to get attention. Whether it’s a friend inquiring which shade I use (Berry) or asking if they can borrow it for a juicy lip of their own, this little lip oil has become both a staple and a status symbol — and it doesn’t seem to be waning soon.” — FX

18 The Magically Luxe Facial Cleanser Le Domaine The Cleansing Emulsion Bluemercury $77 See On Bluemercury “To be fair, my boyfriend and I discovered this cleanser from Brad Pitt’s line at the same time. He happened to be there the first time I used it and for both of us, it was love at first cleanse. It gently transforms into the silkiest lather and magically removes my makeup -- and the light scent makes it the epitome of luxury in a bottle. My boyfriend continues to steal this cleanser from me even though the price tag is astronomical, and I let him, because his skin deserves luxury too.” — FX