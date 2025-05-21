For so long, the American cowboy myth was hyper-masculine. John Wayne, Westerns, and a bygone era of the American South were romanticized, mostly by men. But over the past few years, the cowboy aesthetic has become something for the girls.

Beloved pop stars — including Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey — have released country music. The trending cowboycore aesthetic has made cowboy boots a fashion essential. And even Bella Hadid has traded her classical equestrian roots for wild western rodeos (and a cowboy boyfriend to go along with it).

With Queen Bey’s Cowboy Carter Tour galloping across the country this summer, the trend is gaining traction by the minute. Though the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer has been rocking metallic manicures on stage, she debuted denim nails in her recent Levi’s ad. So it’s no wonder jeans-inspired mani designs and nail polish colors are trending for concertgoers and anyone else trying to channel cowboycore this summer.

Whether you color match your mani with different washes of denim or go with a deep blue nail polish, the nail trend is easier to make work than a pair of jorts.

Take the lyrics “denim on denim on denim” to new heights with these nail design ideas below.

1 Classic Denim Polish Instagram/@arturoenrique.gelnails There’s a reason why a good pair of jeans will go with everything. Choose a nail polish shade reminiscent of your fave pants that's blue with gray-ish undertones for dimension.

2 Jorts Nails Instagram/@rosaliz_nails “Jorts nails” are short denim nails. Keep your low-maintenance tips cute and playful with a jeans-inspired shade.

3 Ripped Jeans @mzz7beauty Add some edge to your denim mani by taking inspo from your go-to ripped jeans, à la this deep blue set that has torn details on a couple of accent nails.

4 Dark Wash Mani Instagram/@vino_and_varnish There are many variations of the Canadian tuxedo, but you’ve got to agree that dark wash denim looks extra chic. Pair your ‘fit with a matching mani color for the ultimate lewk.

5 Denim Stitching @kittykey_nails Combine multiple shades of blue with gold stars, French tips, and white stitched detailing for the ultimate denim manicure.

6 Alternating Denim French Instagram/@glossnaturals Why choose one shade of denim? Add some excitement to your French design with alternating jeans-inspired hues.

7 Negative Space Nails Instagram/@katiewrightbeauty_ Use a denim blue color as an accent on clear or glossy nails for a minimalist mani with an abstract vibe.

8 Gothic Denim Nails Instagram/@pressedbyfrida Perhaps you’ve seen the “whimsigoth nail” trend, which is moody, celestial, and gothic. Pair the aesthetic with a denim-colored aura mani base for a set that’s True Religion jeans-coded.

9 Cowboycore Mix N’ Match @marissamelhorn If you’re into a bold mani, go big with an array of cowboy-themed designs on each fingertip — including stars, cow print, denim, and silver studs.

10 Jelly Tips @witchhandnails For an extra-trendy set, add a jelly top coat to your denim manicure. Celestial accents are optional (but encouraged).

11 Blue & Silver @midwestnailedit Pair silver cat eye nails and studs with denim-colored nail polish for a mesmerizing mani that resembles a pair of rhinestone jeans.

12 Light Wash Denim Nails Instagram/@littlelovesbeauty_ Light wash denim is the ultimate effortless staple. Take inspo from this easy-going closet essential with a light blue nail polish.

13 Acid Wash Mani @ginaedwards_ Go for ’80s vibes with an acid wash manicure, created by blending and swirling different shades of blue and white.

14 Denim Chrome @short_nail_geek It’s a fact that chrome goes with every kind of manicure imaginable — denim included. Take a jeans-colored nail polish, swipe on a metallic top coat, and voila: the perfect set.

15 Maximalist Jeans @beautopia_iris This mani uses denim-inspired texture as a base for a variety of funky black and white shapes, making for a totally eye-catching cowboycore nail design.

16 Frayed Jeans @deenailssss This realistic take on the denim nail trend features a worn-in blue jeans texture, stitching, 3D silver accents, and even frayed details.

17 Blooming Gel Denim Nails @nailsbyamanda85 The blooming gel technique, which creates a watercolor-like effect on your nails, pairs perfectly with a denim-inspired set.