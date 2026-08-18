8 Hairstyle Ideas For Chronic Ear Tuckers

There are two types of people in this world: those who can wear their hair down all day without touching it, and those who need it out of their face at all times. If you fall into the second camp, you probably know the ear tuck all too well. The second those front pieces fall forward, they go right back behind your ears — usually without you even thinking about it. The only problem? You might like how it feels a lot more than how it looks.

It’s a universal dilemma that’s been sparking a recent convo on BeautyTok. In a recent post, creator @leslieecatherine showed herself giving in to the habit, writing, “I’m an ear tucker to my core, even on fresh blowout.” The comments quickly filled with fellow ear tuckers who could relate. “This is me every single day,” one person wrote. “How do people wear their hair around their face and not completely go insane?? But every time I see myself with it tucked, I’m like ehhh.”

Luckily, your only option isn’t just throwing your hair into a slicked-back bun. From zigzag headbands and French side combs to tucked braids and front poufs, there are plenty of ways to keep your hair down and out of the way without sacrificing style. Ahead, eight ideas that’ll give your ears a break.

Ear-Tucker-Approved Hairstyles

1. Zigzag Headband

The ’90s staple is officially back, with Hailey Bieber wearing it on repeat all summer and Miu Miu sending it down its Fall/Winter 2026-2027 runway. For a little extra volume, wear the headband with the teeth facing forward, then push it slightly toward your hairline to lift the roots.

2. French Side Comb

French side combs might look intimidating, but once you get the motion down, it takes a few seconds. Simply use the teeth to sweep the hair away from your face, then flip the comb underneath and scoop it back into the section to secure it. The best part? They come in everything from classic tortoiseshell to more decorative, statement-making designs. Très chic.

3. Hair Scarves

Bandanas have been everywhere this summer, with Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Pamela Anderson all getting in on the trend. If yours has a habit of slipping off throughout the day, tie it around your head with the triangle point hanging over your face, then secure the scarf to your head with a couple of snap clips. Flip the scarf back over your hair, and the clips will stay completely hidden.

4. Pinned Side Part

Getty / Gerald Matzka / Stringer

If you’re already embracing the side-part comeback, adding a few bobby pins makes it even more practical. The pins keep the hair framing your face without requiring you to commit to a full side-swept style. Kaia Gerber wore the look to The Shards premiere in Berlin earlier this month, while Sabrina Carpenter and Addison Rae have recently put their own spin on the style with barrettes.

5. Mini Topsy-Tail Twists

For something playful but still polished, mini topsy-tails fit the bill. Start by taking two small sections at the front and securing them with elastics. Create an opening above each hair tie, flip the ponytail through itself, then pull at the ends to tighten — and voilà: those front pieces aren’t going anywhere.

6. Slicked-Back Front Pieces

Getty / Amy Sussman / Staff

Instead of committing to a full updo, slick back just the front of your hair. Section off the face-framing pieces and secure them underneath the rest of your hair at the nape of your neck to hide the elastic. For a more retro-inspired finish, take a cue from Kerry Washington and add extra lift at the crown.

7. Front Pouf

Another throwback trend that’s practically made for chronic ear tuckers? Front poufs. They give you the same pulled-back effect as a half-up style, only with way less hair involved. Secure yours with a mini claw clip, or crisscross two bobby pins into an X for a little extra hold. Snooki would approve.

8. Tucked Braids

No hair accessories, no problem — two tiny braids can keep your front pieces out of the way just as easily. Start by braiding small sections on either side, then secure them over the rest of your hair. To hide the elastics, simply lift the loose hair from underneath the braids and pull it over the top. Just like that, you’ve got the effect of a braided headband.