Selena Gomez is the most stylish person at the Arconia. As Mabel Mora in her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, the actor wears many bold yet inventive ensembles, including a 3D floral gown, oversized bomber jackets, and chevron skirts that take us back to 2013. But off-screen, she sticks to a much more luxurious and refined aesthetic.

To celebrate the Season 4 premiere, Gomez, who recently received her first Emmy nomination for acting in Only Murders, posted a behind-the-scenes slideshow on Instagram, including a new photo with her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The trio dressed in their Sunday best, but Gomez’s elegant look stole the show.

Selena’s Plunging Mini

In the new promo photo, Gomez wore a classic little black dress (LBD), which has become one of her style go-to's. She wore an off-shoulder gown with a V-shaped plunging neckline, leading to a semi-sheer opening, small side cutouts, and a peplum-style skirt.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

She accessorized her LBD most demurely, completing the look with sheer tights and polka-dot pointed-toe mules.

Selena’s Love Of LBDs

Given that the Only Murders trio heads to Los Angeles in the first episode of Season 4, it’s only fitting that Gomez embraced the timeless Old Hollywood theme on her press tour. At the red carpet premiere, she wore a glittery LBD from Self Portrait with gem-encrusted halter-neck straps and a crystal bow.

She paired the look with lots of bling from Marli, including $9,500 drop earrings and four diamond rings worth a total of $32,500. Audrey Hepburn would be so proud.

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Gomez also stuck to a black dress for her Time cover in June, celebrating her makeup empire, Rare Beauty. But this time, she went a little more refined, wearing a floor-length fitted gown with a criss-cross neckline, serving the corporate-core vibes.

Instagram / Time

Maybe if Only Murders receive a fifth season, Mabel will follow the actor’s quiet luxury lead.