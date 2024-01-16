And just like that, Hollywood’s star-studded awards season is officially here. The 2024 Golden Globes, Governors Awards, and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards are already a memory — and now, it’s officially time for the 75th Emmy Awards to take its turn in the spotlight, with the ceremony taking place on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles, California.

The Emmys are an opportunity to celebrate artistic achievement in American television, and this year’s long list of nominated programs includes cult-loved shows like Succession, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The Bear, Beef, Wednesday, and many more.

As always, the evening affair is also an opportunity for A-listers to get glam and have their main character moment on the glitzy red carpet. This year, everyone’s television faves went for bold makeup and elegant hair moments that felt simultaneously classic and daring.

As far as the eye makeup went, stars like Jenna Ortega and Laverne Cox adorned their lids with glittery pigment that dazzled on the silver carpet. Selena Gomez wore one of her darkest lip colors to date, opting for a sultry burgundy color that enhanced her darker features, while Issa Rae elevated her low-key slicked-back ’do with chic feathers.

Below, take a look at the best hair and makeup moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards.

1 Selena Gomez’s “Cherry Mocha” Lips Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez went extra sultry: The star painted her lips in a deep, “cherry mocha”-inspired burgundy shade, adding seriously romantic vibes with her long eyelashes and face-framing wavy tendril.

2 Jenna Ortega’s Lavender Eyeshadow Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To match the holographic pastel hues in her structured dress, Ortega wore a glittering lavender eyeshadow, all while allowing her naturally freckled complexion to shine through.

3 Quinta Brunson’s Draped Blush Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brunson adorned her lips and cheeks in a similar pink shade for a monochromatic makeup vibe, which perfectly matched her pink tea-length dress. The star paired the look with a deep side part that gave old Hollywood glamour. Makeup artist Kasha Lassien used a handful of Beautyblender essentials to achieve the glowing look.

4 Issa Rae’s Feathered Updo ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Although Rae’s glam featured a subtle glow — courtesy of the CHANEL Ombre Première Laque Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow in Rayon on her lids — her slicked-back hair was the star of the show with its “more is more” feathers.

5 Jennifer Coolidge’s Bombshell ’Do Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The White Lotus star looked every bit the sultry bombshell with her voluminous beehive hairstyle that featured waved tendrils framing her face.

6 Suki Waterhouse’s Tousled Tresses FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images With her baby bump beautifully on display at the Emmys, Waterhouse kept her strands softly waved with a saucy undone, tousled texture.

7 Riley Keough’s Coquette Hair Ribbon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Proving that coquette hair accessories belong on the red carpet, Keough adorned her half-up hairstyle with a chic black ribbon. Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell used Great Lengths Hair Extensions and Pureology products to add fullness and length, while makeup artist Mai Quynh used CHANEL for the star’s soft glam.

8 Laverne Cox’s Glittery Eye Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Matching the edgy essence of her black, figure-hugging gown, Cox opted for an eye-catching green glitter cut crease on her eyes, a neutral matte lip, and a sleek Barbiecore ponytail that cascaded down her back.

9 Camila Morrone’s “Old Money” Hair Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Morrone’s classic blowout featured a subtle side part, tons of volume, and soft waves that definitely tapped the popular “old money” aesthetic.

10 Christina Ricci’s Boldly Mod Eyes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ricci took the opportunity to rock a boldly mod makeup moment, with soft green colors that matched her emerald-encrusted pendant. Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño created her glowing base by way of Lancer Skincare’s dewy product collection.

11 Rachel Brosnahan’s Red Eyeliner Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adding hints of unexpected color on her lower lash line, Brosnahan highlighted her eyes with a soft red color. Hair guru Owen Gould was to thank for her slicked-back hair, creating a high-gloss finish with hOURS Haircare products.

12 Katherine Heigl’s Retro Glam Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Heigl served up old Hollywood glamour that nodded to the blonde bombshells of the past (namely, Marilyn Monroe) with her curled bob, brightly flushed cheeks, and bold red lip.

13 Padma Lakshmi’s Vibrant Pink Lips Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Although Lakshmi wore a vibrant chartreuse gown, she went just as bold with her lipstick, opting for a complementary fuchsia color that gave major tropical vibes.

