Sabrina Carpenter is taking us on a much different kind of “House Tour.” In her new music video for her fan-favorite Man’s Best Friend track, the singer forms her own Bling Ring of sorts, robbing a lavish mansion with Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley, the latter of whom also co-directed the video with Carpenter.

But there’s one question that remains unanswered: Whose house did they rob?

As any pop culture aficionado knows, the real-life Bling Ring exclusively targeted celebrity homes, robbing Rachel Bilson, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, and Paris Hilton (many times) in the late 2000s before getting arrested. Carpenter and her accomplices follow the same strategy, posing as the Pretty Girl Clean-up Crew to get through the front gate of a mansion in the Hollywood Hills (as she instructs on the song, “Never enter through the back door”).

The trio luxuriates in their surroundings by raiding the fridge, sampling the wine cellar, and having a sword fight. Once inside, it’s clear that their victims are both rich and famous, as evidenced by the Grammy trophy that Carpenter swipes from the mantle.

YouTube / Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter and her girls happily try out everything in an awe-inspiring walk-in closet, filled with racks of clothes, jewels, and hats. However, there’s also a man’s closet in the corner (which they also raid, of course), signaling the victims are a couple. Sadly, the girls don’t give us an answer before escaping, taking literally everything (including the dog) and leaving us to figure out their identities.

The Grammy points to at least one musician. Perhaps she raided Taylor Swift’s home, knowing her friend wouldn’t get that mad? Or maybe it’s the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, who Carpenter is rumored to have collaborated with. Some fans may think it’s a swipe at her rumored ex Shawn Mendes, but... he doesn’t actually have a Grammy.

Carpenter shared the inspiration behind her video in her newsletter. “I thought it would be fun if Pretty Girl Avenue was a real place (where you reside of course) and I've wanted to make a video for this song since the day I wrote it,” she said. “I'm so happy that it all came to life. Getting to direct this with Margaret and play opposite of Madelyn and Margaret was the real dream come true.”