When it comes to the go-to hairstyles of total it girls, nostalgic claw clips are often an effortless choice for quick and easy updos. Case in point? Kendall Jenner most recently debuted her honey-blonde hair, sharing snaps of her mid-length strands pulled into a messy bun with a cute tortoiseshell clip.

And while claw clips can be worn on days off spent running errands, working out in the gym, and even more low-key days in the office — for more elegant affairs, they feel much too casual. That’s where French pins come in, as they are both easy to use *and* timelessly chic, too.

The Beauty Of French Pins

Essentially an extra-large bobby pin that features two sturdy prongs to hold up hair, French pins are truly timeless and have the ability to give any style that sort of je ne sais quoi. And similar to a total “French girl” aesthetic, they toe the line between being a cool girl hair accessory, and something anyone can use.

“They are so easy to use and a wonderful way to hold up hair for both sleek and textured looks,” David Stanwell, a celeb-loved guru whose clientele includes names like Halle Berry and Jenna Ortega, tells Bustle. What’s more, he notes that the pin is a universal must-have for all hair types and textures. “I’ve used them on every hair type — and they’re also great for holding down wigs.”

Major win for the curly and pin-straight girlies (and everyone in between).

That being said, he does have a few tips on using the buzzy accessory, with different approaches depending on your hair texture.

How To Use The Chic Hair Accessory

The coolest thing about French pins is that they are entirely universal, with style options that Stanwell describes as “unlimited.” You simply have to experiment and see what works best for you and your hair’s texture.

“A visual is the easiest way to explain,” says Stanwell, though he describes a classic French twist (or roll) style as a “U-turn, with the pin added for tension and the best hold.” He also points to a finishing, soft-hold hairspray — like the John Frieda Moisture Barrier Hairspray ($11.99) — for a style that lasts all day.

Another cute way to switch up the classic French twist vibe is by either creating a more slicked-back ballerina bun, or even a half-up ’do that leaves some of your tresses down (while still keeping hair out of your face).

That being said, these few most-loved styles below only scratch the surface of what’s possible.

For those with hair best described as thick, curly, coily, and the like, you may find you need an oversized French pin to achieve the vibe (or even more than one to properly style your hair without it falling down).

As for those with much thinner, or even shorter, hair, Stanwell recommends using it once your roots have a bit more oil or grit by way of products like dry shampoo to avoid the pin from slipping out.

TL;DR: it might just be time to pick up a French pin for the days when a claw clip seems a bit too basic.