That big back-to-school energy is currently in full swing with the start of fall. For those who are still mentally living in the summer, however, the fourth season of the beach-set series, Outer Banks, has *officially* dropped on Netflix, with its second part releasing soon after on Nov. 7.

And just like that, the beloved close-knit cast is bopping around for the show’s promo — and Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, just stepped out in the chicest preppy ’fit that’s a modern take on Blair Waldorf’s school-bound vibe, complete with a wide headband that’s so ’90s chic. Obsessed is an understatement.

Madelyn Cline’s ’90s-Era Headband

Just in time for the anticipated season premiere of OBX on Oct. 10, Cline was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Looking classically glamorous with siren eyes and dewy, freckled skin by makeup artist Jennifer Tioseco, she wore her hair down — with a ’90s twist.

Celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena added a bit of length to her freshly chopped “beach bob,” styling the actor’s bronde tresses to drape down her back with a soft wave at the ends.

To accessorize the hairstyle, Cline rocked an ultra-wide black jersey headband, a fashion-forward staple of countless ’90s it girls.

Although the accessory is nostalgic, modern stars have been rocking the look — including major stylish names like Camila Cabello, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.

Her Corpcore ’Fit

Cline kept her outfit cool and casual by opting for the ultimate preppy corpcore look. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell — who also works with Ariana Grande — she wore a textured Oxford button-up shirt tucked into a black pleated skirt. She paired that with sheer black tights and black suede pointed-toe pumps.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Throughout fashion month and beyond, the corpcore aesthetic — which basically describes a ’fit that feels ready for the office — has been dominating trends. Alongside Cline, stars like Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Joey King, Elsa Hosk, Julia Fox, and more have co-signed the look.

It might just be fall 2024’s biggest trend to watch.