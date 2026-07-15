In case you missed it, flip-flops are cool again. The humble sandal — once reserved for beach days and post-pedicure errand runs — has unofficially become the shoe of the summer, worn by it girls like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid with everything from slinky maxi dresses to polka-dot capris. And according to TikTok, there’s only one pedicure that completes the look: French tips.

Sure, there will always be the people who run straight for neon polish once the temperature hits 80 degrees. Others stick to tried-and-true favorites like cherry red, ballet pink, or milky white. This summer, though, the internet has decided that if you’re wearing flip-flops, your toes need a fresh set of French tips to go with them.

Flip-Flops & French Tip Pedis FTW

With the Y2K revival in full swing, it was only a matter of time before people on TikTok rediscovered the combo. “There are few things in life better than a chunky French tip and your rattiest flip-flops,” one creator captioned a video. “Me wearing flip-flops with any outfit because the French tip is the accessory,” another added.

Of course, the pairing isn’t exactly new. Walk through any mall in the early 2000s, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of flip-flops that wasn’t paired with French tips — the chunkier, the better.

Today’s version, however, is much more minimalistic. “French pedicures are making a strong comeback, but with modern updates,” nail artist Svitlana Motyl recently told Bustle. “Instead of the traditional bright white tip, we're seeing micro Frenchies and milky bases, which feel fresh, elegant, and wearable.”

Even if you’re reaching for your rattiest pair of Rainbows, the classic nail design instantly adds a sense of polish (pun intended) to the outfit. At the same time, flip-flops themselves have gotten a fashion makeover. Recently seen on The Row and Balenciaga runways, the once-casual sandal now comes in luxe leather finishes, square toes, and kitten heels, making a French tip feel like an equally elevated finishing touch.

Another way to modernize the trend? Ditch the white altogether in favor of butter yellow, baby blue, pistachio green, or alternating pastels on every toe. The result feels just as chic as a classic French, but with more personality and a pop of color that works especially well for summer.

In other words, leave the bubblegum pink base and Wite-Out tips to the mall rats. Right now, French tip designs are all about a softer contrast, pairing milky pinks with thin white lines that feel much more grown-up.

Throw on a linen dress and an anklet — or lean fully into the nostalgia with jorts and a toe ring —and you've got the easiest formula for making flip-flops look intentionally chic.