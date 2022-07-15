One of the best things about nail art is that anything goes. You can do quite literally whatever you want on your nails — the options are endless. For example, if you’re looking for something subtle, you can opt for an adorable minimal design like the popular daisy nail. Or if you’re the daring type, you can go for bold and colorful like this summer’s hottest nail trend: neon nails.
Neon nails are made for the warm weather. They pretty much encapsulate happiness when you look at them and can be worn tanning on the beach or at an oceanside bonfire — they’re the perfect beauty look for all your summer adventures. As an added bonus, they’re also a fun and zero-pressure way to experiment with some of the brightest colors. You can’t lose.
If you’re looking to spice up some of your favorite nail trends or just looking for something new to show your manicurist, this list has got your covered. From intricate geometric designs to the classic French tip, there are plenty of manicure ideas to cover every want and need. Scroll down to see 20 of the best neon nail ideas to inspire your next nail look.