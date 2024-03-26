When it comes to on-trend manicures, one thing is for certain:
Chrome nails are *always* a vibe. While countless chromatic colors are having their main character moment — like buttery yellow, Barbiecore pink, soft baby blue, and even edgy black — one shade in particular is as timeless as it gets.
In the world of metallic nails, gold polish reigns supreme. Similar to their
cool-toned silver counterpart, golden manicures look just as luxurious and eye-catching as fine jewelry of the same hue. Warm undertones also make this sheen look deliciously sun-kissed — a perfect choice for the warmer months ahead.
Most recently,
Khloé Kardashian wore a gold chrome manicure on the cover of TMRW Magazine — a masterclass in “loud luxury.” Before that, Jennifer Lopez rocked a softer metallic color on her nails, using the CND Shellac Gel Polish in Frostbite ($15.30) to achieve the look.
In need of some inspo ahead of your next salon visit? Below, find all the chicest ways to sport the gold chrome nail art trend — from subtle metallic details to beautifully bedazzled
press-on sets. Simple Gold Chrome French Mani
Manicure minimalist can still get in on the gold nails trend. In lieu of a traditional stark white polish shade, opt for a metallic French tip instead.
XXL Gold Chrome Manicure
These extra-long, coffin-shaped claws put the “loud” in “loud luxury” whenever their bold metallic shine catches the light.
Abstract Wavy Frenchies
Gold chrome nails are anything but basic IMO — and these abstract, wavy French tips are both unique and eye-catching.
Gilded Celestial Stars
Shimmering celestial star designs are a stunning way to decorate neutral nail polish colors.
Glittering Gold Ombré Nails
Bring all the drama to your look by way of lengthy nails that feature a daring ombré effect. Truly chef’s kiss.
Yellow Gold Double-Tined Tips
Double-lined Frenchies — also known as
“invisible” French nails — are an entirely unique take on the tried-and-true nail design. Gold Chrome Nail Cuffs
Add a hint of metallic in a small and unexpected way, with gilded nail cuffs near the cuticle.
Chic Golden Studs
Outline each nail with cool-girl studs using itty bitty liquid gold dots.
Blake Lively rocked a similar studded mani at New York Fashion Week. Minimalistic Line Details
These understated nails are designed with fine line details, adding just the right amount of sun-drenched color to your mani.
Luxe Metallic Croc French Tips Jewelry-Inspired 3D Swirls
A-listers like
Sydney Sweeney and Halle Bailey have co-signed the 3D nail art trend — which makes these unique mani details celeb-approved. Edgy Golden Angles
For a subtly chromatic manicure with a bit of edge, elevate a classy
“mannequin manicure” by adding gold angled lines on every single nail.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >