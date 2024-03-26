When it comes to on-trend manicures, one thing is for certain: Chrome nails are *always* a vibe. While countless chromatic colors are having their main character moment — like buttery yellow, Barbiecore pink, soft baby blue, and even edgy black — one shade in particular is as timeless as it gets.

In the world of metallic nails, gold polish reigns supreme. Similar to their cool-toned silver counterpart, golden manicures look just as luxurious and eye-catching as fine jewelry of the same hue. Warm undertones also make this sheen look deliciously sun-kissed — a perfect choice for the warmer months ahead.

Most recently, Khloé Kardashian wore a gold chrome manicure on the cover of TMRW Magazine — a masterclass in “loud luxury.” Before that, Jennifer Lopez rocked a softer metallic color on her nails, using the CND Shellac Gel Polish in Frostbite ($15.30) to achieve the look.

In need of some inspo ahead of your next salon visit? Below, find all the chicest ways to sport the gold chrome nail art trend — from subtle metallic details to beautifully bedazzled press-on sets.

Simple Gold Chrome French Mani @gel.bymegan Manicure minimalist can still get in on the gold nails trend. In lieu of a traditional stark white polish shade, opt for a metallic French tip instead.

XXL Gold Chrome Manicure @beauty_by_kassy_ These extra-long, coffin-shaped claws put the “loud” in “loud luxury” whenever their bold metallic shine catches the light.

Abstract Wavy Frenchies @liaisonbeaute Gold chrome nails are anything but basic IMO — and these abstract, wavy French tips are both unique and eye-catching.

Gilded Celestial Stars @natmaloneynailartist Shimmering celestial star designs are a stunning way to decorate neutral nail polish colors.

Glittering Gold Ombré Nails @shopkaeche Bring all the drama to your look by way of lengthy nails that feature a daring ombré effect. Truly chef’s kiss.

3D Coquette Ribbons @alithenailtech In recent months, the rising coquette trend has caused a serious industry-wide obsession with bows. This adorable manicure embraces the look in an unexpected way, with hand-crafted 3D ribbons in shimmering gold.

Yellow Gold Double-Tined Tips @notorioushandjobz Double-lined Frenchies — also known as “invisible” French nails — are an entirely unique take on the tried-and-true nail design.

Gold Chrome Nail Cuffs @nailss_go Add a hint of metallic in a small and unexpected way, with gilded nail cuffs near the cuticle.

Chic Golden Studs @meraki_nails_cardiff Outline each nail with cool-girl studs using itty bitty liquid gold dots. Blake Lively rocked a similar studded mani at New York Fashion Week.

Minimalistic Line Details @_by_shelley These understated nails are designed with fine line details, adding just the right amount of sun-drenched color to your mani.

Luxe Metallic Croc French Tips @courtneycantwell_nails Take cues from tastemakers like Hailey Bieber and try the crocodile print nail art trend. It’ll immediately add a sense of luxuriousness to your set.

Jewelry-Inspired 3D Swirls @thenailconnection A-listers like Sydney Sweeney and Halle Bailey have co-signed the 3D nail art trend — which makes these unique mani details celeb-approved.

Edgy Golden Angles @lauren__opal For a subtly chromatic manicure with a bit of edge, elevate a classy “mannequin manicure” by adding gold angled lines on every single nail.