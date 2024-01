And just like that, Hollywood’s star-studded award season is officially here. Kicking things off just a few days after the New Year on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills, California, is the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The Best Manicures

Below, find the best manicures from the evening’s dazzling affair. And spoiler: French tip nails were a total mainstay.

More to come...

1 Selena Gomez’s Glossy Black Mani Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Opting for a dark black mani moment to match with her dress’ rosette details, Gomez painted her nails with the classic essie Nail Lacquer in Licorice ($9) with the help of manicurist Tom Bachik.

2 Quinta Brunson’s Glittery French Tips Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a manicure that’s just as sparkling as her rose-colored gown, Brunson’s stiletto nails featured glittering micro French details.

3 Ariana Greenblatt’s Classic Frenchies Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Keeping things classic and understated, Greenblatt painted her almond-shaped nails with a soft pink base and some bright white tips.

4 Julia Garner’s Vanilla French Nails John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Painting her nails a softer version of the on-trend French nail trend, Garner traded up a stark white tip for a creamy beige polish color for a vanilla French moment.