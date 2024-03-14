Beauty
Hailey Bieber’s “Strawberry Milk” Nails Are Perfect For Spring
Pretty in pale pink.
Aside from minimal glamour and glazed skin, Hailey Bieber is known for one more beauty staple in particular: a gorgeous set of nails.
Without a doubt, “glazed donut nails” have been her signature mani for quite a few years now. Since cementing the chrome-dusted tips as a trend, however, the supermodel has sported increasingly unique sets — like neon green nails that glow in the dark and a chic chocolate brown croc print. But her most recent manicure is a reminder that spring is near.
Hailey’s “Strawberry Milk” Manicure
On March 5, Bieber posted a series of beachy photos to the ’gram. Not only did she take the opportunity to tease an upcoming Rhode launch (hello, creamy blush sticks), but she debuted a new nail look, too.
The look in question? “Strawberry milk” nails, which show that the model and entrepreneur has formally claimed pastel pink as a go-to hue for the springtime months.
“Strawberry milk” nails, BTW, are similar to the equally trendy “milk bath” manis. Both have that creamy, semi-opaque look to them and serve minimalist chic. While traditional “milk bath” sets are an off-white shade of polish, their strawberry-inspired counterpart has a pale pink tint instead.
“Strawberry milk” manicures are not only a response to the total strawberry motif obsession, but fall in line with both the coquette and balletcore aesthetic trends that similarly claim Bieber as a fan.
Alongside Bieber, other A-listers like Kim Kardashian have most recently rocked a similar pastel pink set — making it a mani color trend to watch for spring 2024.
Hello, “Strawberry Girl” Spring
Aside from sweet, pastel pink manicures, strawberries have been a major source of inspiration for other beauty trends in recent months.
For one, “strawberry girl” makeup has been a go-to by the more minimal glam girlies of the world, a look centered on sheer red lip and cheek colors paired with flirty faux freckles.
Coquettish strawberry-scented perfumes have also been a serious green flag, with PHLUR Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum ($99), Le Monde Gourmand Fraise Fouettée Eau de Parfum ($25), and Coach Love Eau de Parfum ($92) a few fragrances of note.