Aside from minimal glamour and glazed skin, Hailey Bieber is known for one more beauty staple in particular: a gorgeous set of nails.

Without a doubt, “glazed donut nails” have been her signature mani for quite a few years now. Since cementing the chrome-dusted tips as a trend, however, the supermodel has sported increasingly unique sets — like neon green nails that glow in the dark and a chic chocolate brown croc print. But her most recent manicure is a reminder that spring is near.

Hailey’s “Strawberry Milk” Manicure

On March 5, Bieber posted a series of beachy photos to the ’gram. Not only did she take the opportunity to tease an upcoming Rhode launch (hello, creamy blush sticks), but she debuted a new nail look, too.

The look in question? “Strawberry milk” nails, which show that the model and entrepreneur has formally claimed pastel pink as a go-to hue for the springtime months.

“Strawberry milk” nails, BTW, are similar to the equally trendy “milk bath” manis. Both have that creamy, semi-opaque look to them and serve minimalist chic. While traditional “milk bath” sets are an off-white shade of polish, their strawberry-inspired counterpart has a pale pink tint instead.

“Strawberry milk” manicures are not only a response to the total strawberry motif obsession, but fall in line with both the coquette and balletcore aesthetic trends that similarly claim Bieber as a fan.

Alongside Bieber, other A-listers like Kim Kardashian have most recently rocked a similar pastel pink set — making it a mani color trend to watch for spring 2024.

Hello, “Strawberry Girl” Spring

Aside from sweet, pastel pink manicures, strawberries have been a major source of inspiration for other beauty trends in recent months.

For one, “strawberry girl” makeup has been a go-to by the more minimal glam girlies of the world, a look centered on sheer red lip and cheek colors paired with flirty faux freckles.

Coquettish strawberry-scented perfumes have also been a serious green flag, with PHLUR Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum ($99), Le Monde Gourmand Fraise Fouettée Eau de Parfum ($25), and Coach Love Eau de Parfum ($92) a few fragrances of note.