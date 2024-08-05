Hailey Bieber's "Lemon Glazed Donut” Nails Are Peak Summer

Hailey Bieber is firmly in her mom-to-be era, with glamorously chic looks that sport her growing bump serving as a major source of inspiration for other pregnant girlies.

Her latest ’fit was a sheer butter yellow gown and a retro head scarf to match — and aside from her chunky “B” necklace, her monochromatic manicure was truly the understated star of the show (as her signature softly chromatic nails usually are).

Hailey’s “Lemon Glazed Donut Nails”

Perfectly complementing her (noticeably gender-neutral) look, Bieber adorned her lengthy almond-shaped tips in a light yellow polish. Adding a bit of her go-to flair, the Rhode founder topped the mani moment with a glazed finish that screams “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

The sweet summertime set was painted by none other than celeb-loved manicurist Zola Ganzorigt (though the exact colors used have thus far been kept hush-hush). ICYWW, Ganzorigt is Bieber’s right-hand nail technician who has created every one of her most viral looks — including her coquettish “strawberry milk nails,” as well as her most recent rhinestone-studded cherry blossom nail art. What’s more, she also frequently has A-list names like Kylie Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter in her chair too.

Aside from pretty shades of pastel yellow, Bieber has worn endless shades of glazed nails through the years: chocolate brown chrome, sheer pastel pink, and even cherry-decorated French tips have all been showstopping manis she’s sported.

Her Pregnancy Style Is Unmatched

Though her most recent yellow ensemble was a total dream — it isn’t the only time Bieber has stepped out in a stunning outfit that truly redefined the meaning of “maternity wear.” (Because why do women have to hide their beautiful bellies, anyway?)

Earlier in her pregnancy, Bieber glowed in a sparkling butterfly crop top and unexpected light-wash denim that somehow made the vibe casual and wearable. Soon after, she adorned her baby bump in an ivory slinky satin dress that felt both modern and elegant. As if that weren’t enough? The supermodel stepped out in a skin-tight, black lace catsuit for a date night with her husband, Justin.

Considering countless other it girls are currently expecting their first child at the moment — including actors Margot Robbie and Alexandra Daddario — it’s safe to say aspirational maternity looks will continue to come in hot.