Fall is officially here, which means nail aficionados are trading in their summertime polish hues for darker shades.

This year, a select few colors have been dominating the trends: cherry-tinted burgundy, “Moscow mule” metallic bronze, elegant rose gold, and luxe chocolate brown.

Hailey Bieber, however, just shared a photo of her fingertips showcasing yet another hue that’s sure to inspire countless salon requests — and yes, it features a glazed donut finish.

Hailey’s “Glazed Latte” Nails

Bieber is to thank for the still-buzzy glazed donut nail art trend, which she initially rocked in a creamy, soft-chrome mani back in 2022. Since then, the Rhode founder has rocked countless iterations of the trend — like her “lemon glazed donut” pastel yellow set and her red French tips with a chromatic finish, to name just a couple of examples.

On Oct. 9, Hailey revealed a new fall-inspired color to the glazed donut mani family: latte brown.

Akin to a creamy latte, Bieber’s signature almond-shaped nails were painted a tonal shade of ultra-light brown, which was only a shade or two darker than her skin tone. The look was then topped with a chromatic finish for an instant cool girl vibe.

While it’s not yet confirmed, it’s likely that Zola Ganzorigt — a celebrity manicurist who works with stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Kylie Jenner — painted Bieber’s nails (especially since she’s created so many of her fall ’24 sets so far).

Her Fall 2024 Manicure M.O.

So far, the Rhode founder’s manicure M.O. for the fall season has been all about comforting warm tones — with one exception.

On Sept. 3, Bieber painted her tips a chic shade of toasted caramel polish and captioned her Instagram story “Ready for fall over here.”

She also showed off her new “mom” ring just a few weeks after her son, Jack Blues Bieber, was born.

Then, on Sept. 20, Bieber rocked a deep shade of sapphire blue — specifically the OPI Nail Lacquer in Midnight Mantra ($12.99) — as a nod to her new boy mom status.

Suffice it to say: Her status as a nailfluencer is clearly still going strong.