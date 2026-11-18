‘Tis the season for hibernating — aka sitting on the couch watching Mormon Wives and living in sweatpants. It’s a perfectly reasonable arrangement, practically hardwired into human nature when you think about it, right down to skipping the salon and letting your hair grow out until spring. Now, though, winter’s hottest hair trends are calling for a change of plans.

“Although long hair is usually popular during the winter, I’ve been seeing more big chops this season,” says Angelica Dianne, stylist at Benjamin Salon in West Hollywood. Between pixies, bixies, and bobs, you don’t need to wait for warmer weather to dramatically switch up your look. (And with New Year’s just around the corner, no one will question your new ‘do.)

That said, you can absolutely keep your length — especially since long hair is easier to maintain over the winter with less humidity and heat, according to celebrity hairstylist and Great Lengths ambassador Dimitris Giannetos. From barely-there layers and butterfly cuts to bunny bangs, there are plenty of options for anyone more attached to their inches.

Whether you’re looking for a total transformation or just a subtle refresh, your next hair appointment will be worth leaving the house for. Ahead, 10 styles to watch this winter, according to the pros.

1 Big Chops Instagram / @coree.moreno “People are taking out their extensions and cutting their hair right now,” says celebrity hairstylist and founder Chris McMillan. One chop on the leaderboard? This ’90s-inspired pixie, as seen on Zendaya recently. It’s closely cropped on the sides, while the top is piecey and tousled, making it a great option for those looking to embrace their natural texture, according to DJ Muldoon, artistic director of Paul Mitchell Cuts.

2 Italian Bobs Instagram / @billieeilish Euro summer may be over, but the Italian bob is bringing la dolce vita into winter. “It’s a little longer than a traditional bob, usually hitting around the jawline,” says Brazil Edition founder Rogerio Cavalcante, who also calls it “sophisticated without trying too hard.” Compared to an office-ready power bob like Anna Wintour’s, it channels more holiday break vibes, with a softer shape and ample movement, preferably styled with a soft wave like Billie Eilish or Ayo Edibiri. At the salon, ask for a jawline-length cut with fullness through the ends and subtle layers, emphasizing that you don’t want anything too blunt or choppy.

3 Low Lobs Instagram / @rikkigash Want to get in on the haircut frenzy without losing all your length? Try a low lob. Hitting just around the collarbone, it's what Cavalcante calls the “safe but fashionable option”— you can still pull it back into a ponytail, but it’s short enough to feel like a reset. For styling inspo, look to Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, who have been loving the in-between length lately.

4 French-Girl Bixies Instagram / @emilychengmakeup Not to be trite, but “chic” really is the best word to describe the French-girl bixie. A cross between a bob and a pixie, it’s “short and a little messy,” according to Cavalcante. Think feathered layers and face-framing pieces you can tuck behind your ear — or, for a little ’90s influence, pair with a headband à la Gracie Abrams.

5 Curly Butterfly Cuts Getty / Jeff Kravitz / Contributor For anyone who likes to switch between blowouts and their natural curls: a butterfly cut can keep up with both. The “rounder, softer face-framing layers” create volume through the middle while keeping length at the bottom, says McMillan — essentially, an upside-down triangle shape. Giannetos cosigns the curly cut, noting that layers add dimension and remove excess weight. “This helps maintain a really beautiful bounce through the hair,” he tells Bustle. In other words, you can expect va-va-voom volume whether you’re blow-drying or air-drying.

6 “No-Layer” Layers Instagram / @dimitrishair Another option for the long-hair loyalists? “Long-hair girls are going with invisible layers, which are very 2000s Jennifer Aniston,” says McMillan, the mastermind behind the original “Rachel” cut. By taking a little weight off the inside of your hair, everything looks lighter and bouncier — but not noticeably shorter. “It’s so easy to maintain and keep looking fresh,” adds Giannetos, who likes using a razor to make the layers look “seamless and flowing.” Finish with a C-curl blowout, just like Gigi Hadid here, to get the early-aughts effect.

7 Updated Shags Getty / Steve Granitz / Contributor Winter may be prime blowout season, but there’s something to be said for a haircut that can style itself. Enter: the updated shag, which is “softer and more wearable” than its rock ‘n’ roll predecessors, Cavalcante says. As he explains, this style features “less dramatic layers and more movement, especially around the face.” Basically, if you have wavy hair, grab a diffuser and let the texture do its thing.

8 ’90s Accessories Getty / Taylor Hill / Contributor Not looking for a cut, but want to experiment with a new style? There are plenty of ’90s-inspired hair accessories to satisfy the more scissor-phobic crowd. For a holiday party, “French pins let you create a sexy updo without doing too much work,” says Dianne. (See: Kendall Jenner’s French twist at the Academy Gala.) There are also, of course, decorative claw clips. And don’t underestimate the beauty of a bobby pin: McMillan is a fan of using them as barrettes, à la Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s.

9 Voluminous Blowouts Instagram / @jesstheebesttcolor Speaking of the ’90s, “roller blowouts are a must this season,” according to Dianne. The reference? Cindy Crawford’s hair in *that* Pepsi commercial: fluffy, voluminous, and bouncy through the ends. To recreate the style, Dianne recommends hot rollers — or faking the effect with a 1.5-inch curling iron — then brushing it all out. Another pro tip? Don’t be afraid to get a little old-school and use mousse to build volume before you blow-dry. (Giannetos’ pick is L’Oreal’s Paris Elvive Big Hair Mousse.)