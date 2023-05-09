Halle Bailey Looked Like A Total Siren At The Little Mermaid Premiere

Since the anticipated live-action remake’s first look dropped on our screens — and with it, a viral whirl of awe-struck children seeing themselves represented as their favorite Disney character — Halle Bailey has seemingly embodied that gracious princess energy. What’s more, the actor and musician has embraced her role as The Little Mermaid’s beloved Ariel, with countless nods to mermaid motifs by way of her glamorous gowns, ocean-inspired jewelry, and siren-esque makeup.

On May 8, Bailey walked alongside Simone Ashley, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and more of her cast members on the (fittingly) vivid ocean blue carpet in celebration of the film’s premiere. And while her ultra-long, hip-skimming locs had the faintest hint of Ariel’s famously warm copper hues, it’s her statuesque gown and stunningly nostalgic frosted eyeshadow to match that made her truly look like a mermaid, but in real life.

Tinisha Meeks was the hair guru behind the dazzling look (and many of Bailey’s most recent looks, actually, including her recent Met Gala moment), while Christiana Cassell created her ethereal, glowing skin, cool-toned glistening eyes, and peachy pout.

As for the dress? Bailey wore a custom Valdrin Sahiti design, which has the look of the sea’s shimmering, sunlit surface, with the fabric’s ripples that are more like a work of art.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images @nails_by_yoko

Yoko Sakakura — the manicurist who has worked with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Olivia Rodrigo in recent past — created Bailey’s chromatic turquoise tips with Aprés Nail Gel-X lacquers. The very mermaidcore 3D pearls and colorful crystals of different sizes make the look all the more quintessentially Ariel, reminiscent of her unique collection found objects and “thingamabobs” aplenty.

While the star-studded global premieres of The Little Mermaid have officially begun, fans of the franchise have a bit longer until the film finally hits theaters on May 26.