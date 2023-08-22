Halle Bailey's Jumbo Twists & Fluffy Eyelashes Are Seriously Angelic

Ever since the remake of the beloved film The Little Mermaid officially graced theater screens back in May, Halle Bailey — who, ICYMI, is the live-action Ariel — has no doubt been in her siren era. Case in point? Just this week, the actor and artist shared some poolside snaps in a metallic purple swim suit (that no doubt nods to the animated version of Ariel’s seashell bra of the same hue), along with her very mermaidcore manicure.

It’s safe to say that the iconic mermaid will always be a part of Bailey and continue to inspire her ‘fits and glam moments IRL. Though on the heels of her single release aptly titled Angel, she is slowly but surely moving away from oceanic motifs as summer quickly turns to fall, officially embracing her angel era. Her latest Instagram carousel is another example of just that.

The TikTok-viral song features the lyrics: “Black girl with the Black girl hair / took a little sun-kiss just to look like this / God sent, you're an angel.” Bailey herself is the true embodiment of that sentiment in her recent selfies.

Stepping out with her sister, Chloe Bailey, in celebration of their Victoria’s Secret Pink collaboration, Halle traded her signature locs for some XXL jumbo twists. What’s more, her semi-matte complexion was softly blushed, with her pink glossy lips and fluffy eyelashes truly taking centerstage. And though Bailey was feeling herself in an all black everything outfit layered with a leather trench coat, the finished vibe is truly angelic.

As for the artists behind the stunning look? Makeup guru Christiana Cassell (who frequently works with Bailey) created the ethereal glam. And while her hair stylist behind the look has yet to be revealed, her go-to for red carpets, photoshoots, and beyond is Tinisha Meeks.