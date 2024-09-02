When you hear the word Hermès, a few things come to mind.

Vibrant orange boxes that house the littlest of luxuries. Silky scarves that are more like detailed works of art. And, perhaps most famously, the Birkin bag, an iconic carryall inspired by the late Jane Birkin and a closet staple beloved by celebs.

You may not realize, however, that the endlessly chic French design house also creates equally luxurious perfumes — and its latest feminine-leaning scent is the brand’s first-ever chypre that smells of delicate florals, warm woods, and richly nostalgic leather.

Hermès Barénia, A Leather-Inspired Perfume

Meet Barénia Eau de Parfum, a decadent chypre fragrance that launches Sept. 2 and is inspired by the same exact leather material used for many of Hermès’ handbags. Incredibly rare and lush, the leather in question has equestrian roots, as it was also used to create saddles.

Meant to embrace the complexities of a woman’s soul and spirit, Barénia toes the line between being traditionally masculine and deeply feminine with its unique combination of unexpected notes.

Delicate butterfly lily flowers open up the aroma, bringing some softness. Then there’s a hint of subtly tart juiciness, all thanks to miracle berry.

Hermès

Adding depth and earthiness, the long-lasting signature of this fragrance is its combination of smooth oakwood and heated patchouli, which creates a distinct warmth akin to fine leather.

What Is A Chypre, Anyway?

Chypre perfumes are best described as sophisticated aromas that prominently feature woody and earthy notes — like oakmoss, patchouli, or labdanum, for example. Often, scents within the chypre category have citrusy top notes like bergamot — though with Barénia, miracle berry brings that tanginess.

While chypre scents are by nature genderless, more masculine perfumes tend to fall within this diverse category. With its latest launch, however, Hermès has beautifully broken those boundaries.

An Honest Review Of The Scent

As someone who prefers perfumes that are warm, comforting, and a bit masculine-leaning, I was excited to get my hands on Barénia.

Upon first spritz, I immediately thought the scent smelled timeless and elevated — and while older fashion houses can often create perfumes that feel too “old lady,” this one felt a lot more “old money.”

While it’s definitely a woody chypre aroma, it somehow doesn’t feel too heavy or overwhelming to the senses. In fact, it acts more like a “skin scent” that slowly fades to a leather-scented whisper.

If “old money” is your vibe, you may want to pick up this perfume (even if you don’t have a Birkin to tote it around in).