Though August is nearly halfway over — and the promise of cozy days so associated with fall are officially upon us — daydreams of whimsy-filled European vacations are truly a year round affair. And amidst the familiar scents of pumpkin spiced lattes and just-brewed coffee slowly creeping back into the forefront, bergamot-filled fragrances allow one to close their close their eyes and “travel” to warmer destinations through the power of its citrusy scent.

A stunning (and at times deeply exotic) aroma, bergamot is a beloved note in perfumery that instantly elevates any and every fragrance composition. “Bergamot is one of the chameleons of fragrance,” Mark Crames, the CEO of Demeter Fragrance Library, tells Bustle. “I love working with bergamot because it is so unique and versatile. [It’s] a bright citrus [that can also] be herbal and sexy.”

Whether you realize it or not — it’s revitalizing scent is likely already present in some of your go-to scents, most noticeable at first spritz. Idôle (a Lancôme perfume with Zendaya as its face) opens with the sophistication of bergamot and jasmine petals, as does Beach Walk by Maison Margiela, albeit a bit more sun-kissed thanks to creamy coconut milk.

From zesty and tart to fresh and sweet, bergamot brings with it an unmistakeable air of luxe that gives big “Euro summer” energy. Below, find 23 bergamot-filled perfumes that will make you feel as if you’re walking through citrus tree-lined orchards in the Italian countryside.

Demeter Fragrance Library Earl Grey Tea Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $21.60 See On Demeter Fragrance Library Inspired by an herbaceous cup of warm tea, Crames shares with Bustle that “in Earl Grey, it is the bright citrus [of bergamot] that makes the scent shine.”

PHLUR Améline Eau de Parfum Sephora $96 See On Sephora A limited edition launch, Améline features a prominent rose note drenched in the citrusy juice of Italian bergamot and the smoothness of sandalwood.

Lake & Skye Santal Gray Eau de Parfum Ulta $98 See On Ulta Santal Gray is a dreamy “skin musk” aroma that lies close to one’s skin, enveloping the wearer with the aromas of bergamot, sandalwood, violet leaf, musk, and cardamom.