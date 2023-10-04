On the evening of Oct. 3, Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris for a star-studded dinner party with Miu Miu alongside celebs like Sydney Sweeney, Adriana Lima, and Paris Hilton. Closing out the city’s Fashion Week, Hadid offered up the softly romantic look not long after walking Miu Miu’s runway earlier that day.

Dressed in a sparkling lace dress from the high-fashion brand, the model paired the look with sheer black tights and chic pointed heels. Bringing in elements of classic glamour, she adorned her ears with mismatched, stacked pearl earrings and her fingers with a number of rings. Her ‘fit was completed with an itty-bitty, square-shaped clutch.

Gigi Hadid’s French Roll & Romantic Glam At Miu Miu’s Dinner Party

Complementing the high neck of Hadid’s lacy frock, her blonde strands were pulled back into a sleek French roll gathered at her crown. Dimitris Giannetos — a celebrity hair guru who frequently works with Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and more — created the romantic hairstyle, leaving out one softly curled tendril that extended over her arched brows.

Makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, a pro whose client list also includes Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter, went for an equally romantic look. Keeping things soft and sultry, she created a radiant complexion with minimal contour, blush, and bronzer. Instead, the focus was on her matte, cool-toned pink eyes and plush pout in a similar, slightly more pigmented hue to match.

Model Behavior At Paris Fashion Week S/S ’24

While Hadid was off-duty at Miu Miu’s evening event, she walked its Spring 2024 show earlier that same day. Ditching her bra and wearing a sparkling co-ord set, the look gave carefree, cool-girl vibes.

Her hair appeared to have that half-wet, textured vibe that’s not dissimilar to third (or fourth) day greasy hair. In other words? A slicked-back moment is an on-trend option when you just don’t feel like washing your strands.

How To Nail The Slicked-Back Look

Whether or not you have oily tresses, slicked-back hairstyles have become a viral staple, claiming Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie Grainge, and more as major fans.

While experts in the industry have previously told Bustle that the ‘do shouldn’t be done on wet hair due to unwanted breakage, coating your strands in a nourishing hair mask or hair oil is a total green flag with added benefits. Some other styling essentials for sleek hair? A dense bristle brush and a lot of bobby pins.