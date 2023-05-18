At just 20 years old, Jenna Ortega has become a household name (especially after her title role as the modern generation’s beloved, deeply macabre Wednesday Addams).
A few weeks after Wednesday became one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows on the platform, Ortega just so happened to debut a fresh new shag haircut, marking a new era for the actor. And in fact, months before — she spoke with Bustle to share her uniquely fearless approach to changing up her look: “I’m not too attached to my hair — they can do whatever they want to it [for particular roles]. But I’m kinda down to do a really short cut, almost like a boy cut. I think that would be really fun and different for me, and it would [feel] refreshing.” In other words: You may just see a tousled pixie from the California-native (if the perfect role comes along, that is).
As for dealing with the grow-out phase that BeautyTok has dubbed altogether “mid” — Ortega is down to experiment, saying she then gets to “live out all of the awkward stages in between.”
From her earliest years as a young actor to now, here are some of Jenna Ortega’s best hair moments so far.