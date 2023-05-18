At just 20 years old, Jenna Ortega has become a household name (especially after her title role as the modern generation’s beloved, deeply macabre Wednesday Addams).

A few weeks after Wednesday became one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows on the platform, Ortega just so happened to debut a fresh new shag haircut, marking a new era for the actor. And in fact, months before — she spoke with Bustle to share her uniquely fearless approach to changing up her look: “I’m not too attached to my hair — they can do whatever they want to it [for particular roles]. But I’m kinda down to do a really short cut, almost like a boy cut. I think that would be really fun and different for me, and it would [feel] refreshing.” In other words: You may just see a tousled pixie from the California-native (if the perfect role comes along, that is).

As for dealing with the grow-out phase that BeautyTok has dubbed altogether “mid” — Ortega is down to experiment, saying she then gets to “live out all of the awkward stages in between.”

From her earliest years as a young actor to now, here are some of Jenna Ortega’s best hair moments so far.

The Early Years @jennaortega Sharing a sweet snap from her younger years, Ortega is pictured with her naturally wavy texture on the far right.

A Barbiecore Moment Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images Long before Barbiecore was *everywhere* back, Ortega was a fan of side parts and textured ponytails in 2018.

Pretty Pony Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back in 2018, Ortega began experimenting with intricately wrapped braids and waved tendrils.

Sky-High Bun Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Opting for a voluminous ballerina bun, Ortega elevated the 2020 look with some eye-catching silver chains.

Long Lengths & Curtain Bangs @davestanwell Dipping her toes into the world of bangs (which is, without a doubt, her current signature ‘do), the actor paired her longer strands with some on-trend curtain bangs.

Wednesday Braids @jennaortega In-character as Wednesday Addams, Ortega paired the character’s signature, raven black braids with freshly-snipped, eyelash-skimming bangs.

Bloody Good Dutch Braids @jennaortega IYKYK, this viral Wednesday scene is too iconic to not mention.

Siren-Esque Wet Hair Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Siren eyes, wet hair, and a dreamy hooded gown? At Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in Paris, Ortega’s look was mermaidcore heaven.

Low Bun & Tendrils @davestanwell Attending 2022’s Critics Choice Awards, Ortega arrived with an undone ‘do.

The Refreshed Shag @davestanwell Leaving behind her longer locks after Wednesday’s Netflix debut, the young actor chopped her strands just above her shoulders, styling her shorter hair with some serious texture.

A ’60s Flip Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images With mod eyes and a ’60s-inspired flipped bob to match, Ortega looked like a dream at the 2023 Golden Globes.