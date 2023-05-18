Celebrity Beauty

Jenna Ortega’s Best Haircuts, From Shaggy Lobs To Wednesday Bangs

Major hair inspo ahead.

Jenna Ortega's shaggy haircut with bangs at the 2023 SAG Awards.
Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

At just 20 years old, Jenna Ortega has become a household name (especially after her title role as the modern generation’s beloved, deeply macabre Wednesday Addams).

A few weeks after Wednesday became one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows on the platform, Ortega just so happened to debut a fresh new shag haircut, marking a new era for the actor. And in fact, months before — she spoke with Bustle to share her uniquely fearless approach to changing up her look: “I’m not too attached to my hair — they can do whatever they want to it [for particular roles]. But I’m kinda down to do a really short cut, almost like a boy cut. I think that would be really fun and different for me, and it would [feel] refreshing.” In other words: You may just see a tousled pixie from the California-native (if the perfect role comes along, that is).

As for dealing with the grow-out phase that BeautyTok has dubbed altogether “mid” — Ortega is down to experiment, saying she then gets to “live out all of the awkward stages in between.”

From her earliest years as a young actor to now, here are some of Jenna Ortega’s best hair moments so far.

The Early Years

Sharing a sweet snap from her younger years, Ortega is pictured with her naturally wavy texture on the far right.

A Barbiecore Moment

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Long before Barbiecore was *everywhere* back, Ortega was a fan of side parts and textured ponytails in 2018.

Pretty Pony

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2018, Ortega began experimenting with intricately wrapped braids and waved tendrils.

Sky-High Bun

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Opting for a voluminous ballerina bun, Ortega elevated the 2020 look with some eye-catching silver chains.

Long Lengths & Curtain Bangs

Dipping her toes into the world of bangs (which is, without a doubt, her current signature ‘do), the actor paired her longer strands with some on-trend curtain bangs.

Wednesday Braids

In-character as Wednesday Addams, Ortega paired the character’s signature, raven black braids with freshly-snipped, eyelash-skimming bangs.

Bloody Good Dutch Braids

IYKYK, this viral Wednesday scene is too iconic to not mention.

Siren-Esque Wet Hair

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Siren eyes, wet hair, and a dreamy hooded gown? At Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in Paris, Ortega’s look was mermaidcore heaven.

Low Bun & Tendrils

Attending 2022’s Critics Choice Awards, Ortega arrived with an undone ‘do.

The Refreshed Shag

Leaving behind her longer locks after Wednesday’s Netflix debut, the young actor chopped her strands just above her shoulders, styling her shorter hair with some serious texture.

A ’60s Flip

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

With mod eyes and a ’60s-inspired flipped bob to match, Ortega looked like a dream at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Grown-Out Tousled ‘Do

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

At 2023’s Met Gala, Ortega arrived on the carpeted steps with her grown-out shaggy lob a few inches past her shoulders and her signature bangs, along with some longer face-framing pieces for the perfect amount of texture.