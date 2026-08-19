Ice Spice is in the mood for something new. Over the past few years, the “Munch” rapper has gone from Bronx breakout to bona fide pop star, with a look just as distinct as her New York drill sound — and the copper curls are only part of it. She’s also gone all in on Y2K, from teeny-tiny skirts and platform shoes to velour tracksuits, with a debut album, Y2K!, to match.

Now, she’s ready to see what comes next. “Y2K was such a big era for me, but I feel like I’m ready to move into a whole new space,” the 26-year-old tells me over Zoom. “Don’t get me wrong — Y2K is always going to have a piece of my heart. My closet is full of early 2000s sh*t that I’m going to keep forever. But let’s see what happens naturally. I’m not trying to think too hard about it.”

So far, those instincts have already taken her into new territory: fragrance. On Aug. 19, Ice Spice makes her first official foray into beauty with In Ha Mood Eau de Parfum, named after her 2023 platinum hit and created with Revlon Fragrances. Available exclusively at Ulta, the floral-fruity scent blends pear and wild raspberry with rose, plum blossom, and magnolia before drying down to vanilla and amber. In her own words, it’s “fun, flirty, and fab.”

Ahead, Ice Spice shares her most out-there scent obsession, the unlikely inspiration behind her tongue piercing, and the beauty steps she considers nonnegotiable.

Your fragrance has been more than a year in the making. What were you most picky about while developing it?

I was getting indecisive as time went on because I just kept narrowing down different scents until I got to my Top 2 favorites. It was a hard decision, low-key. I really wanted it to smell youthful but still flirty at the same time. So trying to bring all of those moods into one bottle was a process.

Why did you choose “In Ha Mood” as the inspiration behind the scent? Were you considering other songs?

I was, actually. But “In Ha Mood” just felt like the best pick for this because it’s such an early song in my catalog, and this is the first fragrance I’m putting out. They just go together — they feel like sisters somehow.

So maybe we’ll get the whole discography eventually.

I hope so. I actually do want to keep that going, but we’ll see how things play out.

How many sprays are you doing before you leave the house?

Unlimited sprays. I don’t play. I know some people like to keep it cute and dainty and just do a few, but I feel like there’s never enough. That’s genuinely how I am with all perfumes, not just my own.

I spray so much as I’m getting ready. I get out of the shower, put some lotion on, and spray perfume. I get ready, finish my hair and makeup, and spray more perfume. When I’m about to walk out the door, I spray some more. And then I bring some in my purse, too. If I forget my perfume, I feel crazy. It’s not going to be a good day for anybody.

What’s one smell you cannot stand?

Probably anything funky.

What’s one unexpected smell you actually like?

Growing up, I used to like the smell of tires and rubber bands. Walking into the tire shop? Oh, my God, love.

How do you like to get in the mood?

It’s really important for me to take an everything shower if I’m feeling sick or down. I have to shave, wash my hair, everything. When I get out, I feel like a brand-new person.

Doing your everything shower in the dark is a game-changer.

I for sure need some light because I need to be able to see where I’m shaving. I have made too many accidents to be in the dark. [Laughs.] But a bubble bath I could do in some dim lighting. I love bubble baths.

You got your tongue pierced earlier this year. Was that something you’ve always wanted, or was it a spontaneous decision?

I remember in high school, there was this girl who had her tongue pierced. She was one of the baddies. She was older, a senior, and I was a freshman. I remember thinking she was the coolest b*tch on the planet. You were not allowed to have that [piercing] in my school, but somehow she managed to be the only one. She must have had a pass. Then my sister got one a month before me, and I’m like, “If she could handle it, I got this.” She low-key inspired me to finally do it.

If you could raid anyone else’s beauty stash, whose would it be?

Rihanna, duh. Her closet, though, for sure. Probably Law [Roach], too. I’ve got a list of people’s closets that I want to go through.

I saw you and Law on Project Runway together. The energy was so good.

That’s mother.

What’s your beauty vibe for the rest of the summer?

I’m about to go to Iceland, and that’s not giving too glam-fab. But I can still smell good. I’m definitely going to bring my little In Ha Mood bottles for the crew.

What are you bringing in your beauty bag to Iceland?

I need mascara — I need that bad. Mascara, blush, lip liner, and gloss. I’m set.

Where do you wear perfume the most?

I wear it after the shower, before bed, and while I’m out. Not going to lie, I used to be that girl in school taking a bottle out of my bag and spraying it at my desk, just annoying everybody.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.