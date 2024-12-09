Khloé Kardashian has formally entered the beauty space with her new signature perfume: XO KHLOÉ.

Given the entrepreneur and reality star’s affinity for glittering glamour, Kardashian jetted to London to celebrate the scent’s launch dripping in sparkle — and her look featured a unique gem-covered manicure.

Khloé Kardashian’s Bedazzled Nails

Throughout the weekend of Dec. 6, Khloé was romping around London in honor of her fragrance. For the launch at Harrods UK, the A-lister wore a curve-hugging gilded gown with rosette details which beautifully contrasted with her recently dyed “espresso martini” hair. Celebrity-loved manicurist Zola Ganzorigt created her stunning nails for the occasion.

Typical to her mani M.O., she opted for a neutral set of glossy, pink-tinted “mannequin” tips in an ultra-long, sharp almond nail shape. She then amped up the glam factor by adding gold and silver gemstones in mismatched shapes abstractly adorning each of her nails.

The result is a classic — yet modern and elevated — mani moment that feels as elegant and dimensional as her perfume’s diamond-like, clear glass bottle.

Although the Good American founder’s recent manicure is so her style, Kardashian’s rhinestone-studded nails are the perfect inspiration for the holiday season (and happen to be on-trend for the winter months, according to the pros).

Gem-Covered Manis Are In For Winter

ICYMI, winter 2025 is all about the shimmer, from sparkling outfits to silver-toned “ice princess” makeup that matches your manicured tips. This cold-as-ice season in particular focuses more on low-key manis with touches of glamour.

“Minimal manicures are as popular as ever, and we will still see these taking charge,” Deborah Lippmann, manicurist and founder of her eponymous nail care brand, previously told Bustle of winter 2025’s biggest nail art trends. She notes that adding sparkling rhinestones to a simple set of nails is the easiest way to make them “look and feel bejeweled” — especially for the holiday season.

For at-home painters who want to try the Kardashian-approved style both the DND Nail Crystal Clear Flame Set and the Lights Lacquer Something Borrowed Charms are perfect nail rhinestones for your collection.

If easy-to-use press-on nails are more your speed, the golden KISS Majestic Nails in My Crown is a great holiday go-to.