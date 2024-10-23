When it comes to winter’s top trending nail polish colors, rich chocolate brown, cinnamon-spiced amber, sultry burgundy, and sapphire blue are only a few hues that top the list. Though for those who prefer to take their mani game even further, industry pros are revealing the season’s biggest nail art trends, too.

“The overall vibe of winter 2025 nail art gives a sense of a modern chic fashionista, with an edge of coolness,” says Gina Edwards, a celebrity manicurist whose A-list clientele includes Sydney Sweeney and Bella Hadid.

Without too many spoilers: It’s safe to say you’ll see a lot of glazed and chromatic finishes throughout the coming months.

“It’s no secret that chrome nails have taken the world by storm,” Deborah Lippmann, a manicurist and founder of her eponymous nail care brand, tells Bustle. “I don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon.”

Aside from all things chrome, the upcoming season will see lots of glittering French tips that are perfect for the holidays, pretty pearl adornments that serve serious elegance, and much more.

Here, find the biggest nail art trends set to take over this winter.

1 Sultry Red Cat-Eye Details @nailbastion If you are a red mani lover, you’re in luck: red cat-eye nails — which can be easily recreated at home with magnetic polish — are *in* for the upcoming winter months. “I’m also loving a deep-jeweled red cat-eye,” says Edwards. As for magnetic polish shades you can use to snag the look at home, the Lights Lacquer Polish in Tru Blood ($13) as well as the Mooncat Lacquer in Your Heart’s A Black Hole ($16) are both perfect choices.

2 Glittering French Tips @avrnailswatches A classic for the snow-filled holiday season? Glittering Frenchies. “Sparkly French manicures will be a go-to look we will see a lot more of during the winter months,” says Lippmann. She points to the Deborah Lippmann Bejeweled Nail Polish Set ($39), which features an array of shimmery polishes, for the boldest DIY manicurists.

3 Chocolate Glazed Donut Tips @fashionablykay ICYMI, brown nail polish colors have completely taken over the mani trends — and both pros predict the color will get a glazed upgrade come winter ’25. “Chocolate glazed donut nails is the latest ‘it girl’ manicure,” says Lippmann.

4 Gorgeously Bejeweled @vmae_nails Whether you opt for colorful studs or simplistic rhinestones, bedazzled manicures are a total vibe this season, according to Lippmann. Think sparkling French tips or classic manis adorned with gemstones.

5 Ruby Red Frenchies @gcnailedit From classically vibrant true red tones to deep, wine-colored lacquers, scarlet French tips are expected to be a mainstay for the coldest season of the year, notes Edwards. The Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicures® in Naughty List ($20) and the Glamnetic Press On Nails in Red Affair ($19.99) are two press-on options that’ll give you the buzzy mani in minutes.

6 Pretty Pearl Accents @elektrapapayannopoulou Rhinestones not quite your vibe? A pearlcore mani is another elegant option. “The addition of pearl accents is my favorite for winter,” says Edwards. “It adds interest and fun dimension.” She recommends picking up the KISS Bare but Better Premium Press On Nails in Slay ($10.49) for a pretty pearly moment.

7 Ice Blue Chrome Finish @shellyjewellbeauty1 Yet another trending polish color to see a chromatic upgrade for the winter months is pastel blue. “Chrome nails are still raging, taking your favorite nail color and giving it a different dimension,” says Edwards. “Pale blue is unexpected, but will be big this winter.”