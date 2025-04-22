Khloé Kardashian's Skittles-Style French Mani Is Pastel Perfection

The Kardashian family has the best nail techs and glam teams at their disposal, which makes their Instagram feed feel like a real-time swipeable mood board.

For spring, most of the hottest manis typically have a few defining features: pastels, neutrals, and sweet florals. Although they might feel like the obvious choice, they remain classics for a reason. Plus, their versatility is what gives them new life from one set to another, with the chance to make them feel like your own.

Take Khloé Kardashian’s latest set, for example. She recently dropped a nailfie that tapped into this season’s trends but with her own signature spin. The magic really came through in the details: she and her manicurist Zola Ganzorigt took the classic French tip and gave it a subtle, fresh twist.

Khloé’s Cloud-Covered French Tips

During the springtime, some people go for a nice wash of lavender or pale pink on their fingertips. But the Kardashian way is to go all out.

For her latest set, the Good American founder opted for a Skittles-style French tip manicure that featured light purple, blue, pink, and green hues.

Kardashian’s stiletto-shaped tips made her set feel even more sophisticated, even while the design itself was relatively simple.

On top of her glossy neutral base, Ganzorigt painted sweet cloud details, which gave the reality star’s nails an ethereal vibe. Beyond looking sweet, the decals were actually to celebrate Kardashian’s soon-to-launch protein-powered popcorn brand, Khloud Foods. So kute.

Switch Up Your Pastel Nails

There’s no reason why you can’t lean into spring classics and still make your nails feel interesting and dynamic.

To get a sense of what’s trending this season, Lily Nguyen, a celebrity manicurist and founder of Labo Beauté Salon, previously told Bustle about the standout shades. “Pistachio, mint greens, and baby yellows are making a strong return, adding a fresh and playful touch to manicures,” she shared.

If you're looking to elevate your pastel set, one way to make these shades feel more innovative is by experimenting with negative space.

As Rianna Basurto, director of marketing and brand development at Bellacures, told Bustle, “Soft seasonal shades meet modern design with airy cutouts, swirls, and arches against a bare or sheer base. This playful yet polished trend reflects the season’s fresh energy.”