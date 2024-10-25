Kim Kardashian's Baby Braids Are Adorable (& *So* Easy To Recreate)

Just last week, Kim Kardashian was spotted rocking a shoulder-length “flipped bob” that gave total ’90s vibes. Soon after, the serial entrepreneur had a classic, mid-length ’do with the prettiest Old Hollywood waves that felt endlessly elegant and polished.

With the unmatched power of A-list hairstylists — and a whole lot of extensions thrown in the mix, too — the SKIMS founder has now been seen donning some ultra-long, hip-length inches with the most adorable baby braids added in all over.

How could you not be completely obsessed (and literally want to try the vibe, like, RN)?

Kim’s Baby Braids

On Friday, Oct. 25, Kim shared a few mirror selfies to the ’Gram with her new tresses prominently on display. While the Kardashians star has worn quite a few braided looks in the past, this vibe is incredibly playful and low-key by comparison (and surprisingly easy to recreate, even for those who aren’t the best at styling their hair).

Dimitris Giannetos, her right-hand hair guru who also calls Camila Cabello and Megan Fox clients, kept her locks long and straight, adding a bit of tousled texture for an endlessly chic, “I just got out of bed” aesthetic. Creating even more interest to the understated hairdo, he then added a handful of baby braids to frame her face, finishing them off with nearly undetectable hair elastics.

Right away, fans of the star were lighting up her comments section. “Omg the hair, need to try this,” one user wrote, while another simply said “can I heart this twice?”

Luckily for all of us, the look is easy to recreate at home.

How To Easily Recreate The Vibe

No matter if you have XXL inches à la Kim or a shorter (and seriously trendy) bob cut, adding in a few baby braids can take your everyday hair from basic to unique in just a few minutes.

Whether you go in with a bit of dry shampoo or texturizing spray, spritzing a bit of the stuff all over your hair will add a bit of grit that the braids need to stay put all day long.

Grabbing small sections of hair that frame both sides of the face, and later a few inches down, begin braiding from root to tip, securing the ends with a tiny hair elastic that matches your hair hue. Once secured, you can gently tease out the braid’s edges a bit with your fingertips, creating a bit more of that subtly disheveled look.

Finish off with a light spray of soft-hold hairspray, et voilà.