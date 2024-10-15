Dua Lipa’s Makeup Artist Just Dropped The Creamiest Lip & Blush Sticks

Katie Jane Hughes is one of the most beloved celebrity makeup artists. While she’s most recently become Dua Lipa’s right-hand glam guru, giving her the most stunningly chic looks with a bit of edge, she has also worked with A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Ashey Graham, and Hailee Steinfeld, to name just a few.

A year ago, she joined the growing list of makeup artist-founded beauty brands with KJH.brand, which launched with its Hyper Shine High Lite Kit, a trio of products designed to give you an ethereal glow.

Now, Hughes is gracing beauty aficionados with another drop — one that taps the industry’s hottest makeup trend.

Meet The Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek

Officially available to shop on Oct. 15, the Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek sticks are multi-purpose makeup kit essentials that have incredible longevity, yet blend with little effort for a blurring “watercolor” effect on skin.

It retails for $24 and comes in five shades: Soft Tomato, a vivid red; Soft Berry, a cool-toned berry; Soft Coral, a peachy pinky-orange; Soft Raisin, a terracotta with pink undertones; and Soft Pink, a bubblegum hue.

KJH.brand

These aren’t your typical lip-to-cheek sticks, BTW. Hughes has concocted a cream-to-powder formula that glides onto the skin for a velvety matte finish that isn’t drying. These are also waterless, so your skin’s getting the full impact of the pigment — along with hydrating ingredients like vitamin E and Salicornia plant extract. The end result? You’ve got gorgeous color that’s nourishing your skin as you wear it.

Say Hello To Your New Fave “Blonzer”

From a universally flattering peachy coral to a sultry berry girl hue, Hughes has formulated some of the top-trending colors in the industry right now — including her very own take on the fast-rising “blonzer” obsession.

One of the biggest beauty trends for fall 2024, blonzers are terracotta-toned blush shades that were spotted all over the the New York Fashion Week runways. Similar to a bronzer, they give a toasted effect to your skin that feels effortless and natural.

Described as a “rosy terracotta,” the shade Soft Raisin is the latest blonzer to hit the market (and should be added to your virtual shopping cart immediately).