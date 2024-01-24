When a beauty brand has been around since 1984, like M.A.C. Cosmetics, it’s bound to have a few products that evoke nostalgia. And the beloved label has plenty that’ll tickle my fellow millennials’ feels: the Icon Frosted Lipstick, Squirt Balm, and Spice Lip Liner, to name a few.

On Jan. 24 at noon, M.A.C. is releasing their new Jelly Slime All-Over Highlighter. While it’s not exactly from the vault, this limited-edition launch brings back similar memories of ’90s-era Nickelodeon and the metallic eyeshadows worn by celebs, like Britney Spears, back in the day.

Since the ’90s resurgence is still going strong — and sparkly pigments are absolutely everywhere right now — M.A.C.’s Jelly Slime comes at the perfect time. And, after testing it out, let me tell you: It puts in the work.

Fast Facts

Price : $28

: $28 Best for : High-impact shimmer, bold metallic makeup looks

: High-impact shimmer, bold metallic makeup looks Your rating: 4/5

4/5 What we like: It works as a fantastic eyeshadow

It works as a fantastic eyeshadow What we don’t like: Too pigmented for a highlighter

M.A.C. Jelly Slime All-Over Highlighter

With this launch, M.A.C. is bringing megawatt shine to your makeup bag. Jelly Slime comes in two shades: “$lime Is Money,” a dazzling yellow-gold, and “Sssilver Ssslime,” a chromatic shimmer. Both come in little pots that reveal the shiniest, most pearlescent pigment you’ve ever seen.

The highlighter — which truly has a unique, jelly texture — is meant to be buildable, and you can apply it anywhere you’d like. It’s the multi-use shimmer to end all multi-use shimmers.

First Impression

1 / 2

The second I touched the jelly, I let out an audible gasp: It was way more pigmented than I thought it would be, considering it’s marketed as a highlighter. I was utterly entranced by how vibrant both the silver and gold appeared on my skin, even with the faintest swipe.

After testing both shades on the back of my hand, it was clear that each color is a masterclass in metallics. They’re extremely pearlescent, shiny, and dazzle in the light — and you only need the tiniest touch of product for high-impact chrome.

The Results

When I discovered how bold the Jelly Slime was, I figured it’d make for the perfect metallic eyeshadow. I put a tiny glob of the silver on my finger and rubbed it onto my lids — and quickly learned I was right. I’ve tried lots of silver eyeshadows in my day, and most require multiple layers to achieve the frosted Y2K look I was going for. This baby, however, delivers Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century vibes with just one coat.

The jelly is so pigmented, I was actually nervous to use it as a highlighter. I dabbed the teeniest amount of product along my cheekbones and was shocked by the end result. Sssilver Ssslime does, in fact, deliver a pretty shimmer — you just have to go extra light with your application. The same goes with the gold.

The Verdict

If you’re into chromatic glam, M.A.C.’s Jelly Slime is a dream come true. It makes for a loud look with long-lasting metallic shine. Just note that it’s an extremely limited-edition drop — only 500 units of each shade will be available — so you’ll have to act fast.