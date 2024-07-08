Just about every color of the rainbow has had its main character moment within the endlessly-buzzy chrome nails trend. And I mean every color, including sunny butter yellow, Barbiecore pink, vibrant green, icy baby blue, holiday-ready red, edgy black... The list goes on and on.

But in all honesty, there’s really nothing quite as chic as a classic French tip manicure — especially with the added edginess of a mirror finish.

Chrome French manis allow you to play with two types of trendy nail art for the price of one, and are an easy summer staple for anyone looking to strike the perfect balance between elevated and experimental.

Hello, Classic French Chrome Nails

ICYMI, there are two current it girls in the world of nail art: Nostalgic French tips and cool chromatic finishes. When you put them both together, the combination is just *chef’s kiss.*

Countless celebs have paired the two trends together — including Megan Thee Stallion, who rocked high-shine green and silver tips, and Princess Diana, whose signature manicure featured white French nails with a subtle glazed finish. And while colorful polish à la Meg is a statement-making move, the Princess Di-approved version of the look has become one of summer 2024’s most popular vibes — but with a few seriously fun updates.

If traditional Frenchies with stark white lines aren’t your thing, tips with faded details can add an unexpected twist to your next chromatic set.

And for a real conversation-starting mani, adding in some coquettish ribbon adornments and elegant pearls will have all eyes on your nails.

Even better: You don’t just need to hit up your local salon to achieve the buzzy look...

Paint On White Chromatic Polish

Looking to try this classically modern mani moment for yourself? Painting on some chromatic French tips at home is simpler than you might expect.

To achieve the look without using the pros-only chrome powders, the Lights Lacquer Love is Love Polish ($13) is a gorgeous pearly white lacquer with the prettiest chrome-like shimmer. The Mooncat Head In The Clouds Lacquer ($14) is another great choice, and holographic finish that looks slightly baby blue in certain lighting.

To master a perfectly-crisped edge, try using a tool like the TikTok-viral silicone stamper, which will make the process a whole lot easier than doing things freehand.

Try White French Chrome Press-Ons

While there are plenty of hacks for painting on Frenchies at home, press-ons will allow you to (literally) nail the look within minutes — no dry time required.

For those who love the look of classic white-tipped French nails with a pretty glazed finish, the PaintLab French Chrome Press-on Nails ($12.99) are an easy go-to. The Olive & June Chrome French Instant Mani ($10) is another option, though with a bit more of that metallic shine.