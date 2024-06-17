Megan Thee Stallion has been on her Hot Girl Summer Tour since mid-May, and is set to continue performing in America and Europe throughout the heat of July.

She’s not only been performing absolute bops — like “HISS,” “Freak Nasty,” and “WAP” (to name only a few fan faves) — but she’s been serving up look after look on stage, too.

Her nails, of course, are always a vibe. Her statement-making manis regularly serve as the perfect finishing touch to her looks, but her most recent set of tips are not only a stunning fairycore dream, but nod to the artist’s next era of music.

Megan’s Purple Butterfly Wing Nails

On June 15, Meg performed in her hometown of Houston, Texas for the second night in a row. One of her outfits for the occasion was a fire-red bodysuit with cutouts, which she finished off with a matching red cowboy. The most memorable accessory of the evening though, was the butterfly art she wore on her nails.

The singer’s XL tips were filed into a square, pointe-shoe-inspired shape and painted in a mid-tone purple polish with a holographic sheen.

Mimicking a butterfly’s intricate wings, each nail was topped with ultra-thin black lines and dotted white detailing for a true fairycore finish.

While the manicurist behind the mani moment has yet to be confirmed, the “BOA” artist often works with Coca Michelle, who frequently pushed the boundaries with her out-there nail art.

Butterflies Represent Her New Era

ICYMI, Meg recently announced her upcoming album, which is formally named MEGAN and set to release on June 28. While snakes have been a repeated symbol throughout the album’s singles so far, one limited edition cover is named the “Butterfly Edition,” and features Meg emerging from a cocoon.

All of these butterfly motifs hint that Meg is undergoing some sort of transformation, and she’s well on her way to showing off her most authentically beautiful self just in time for summer 2024.