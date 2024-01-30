On Jan. 26, Megan Thee Stallion formally released her hotly anticipated single titled “HISS.” With its hard-hitting lyrics and next-level visuals, the artist is truly owning her narrative, and basically issuing a sharp warning amidst her public drama and headline-making court cases (to which she has held her tongue and said little about — at least until now).

For the glam girls who are eating up the powerful song and poetic double entendres sprinkled throughout, know that — in true Meg fashion — she *also* so happened to serve up some serious manicure moments throughout the music video that are sure to keep fans well-fed until the next track drops.

Her Red Patent Leather Stiletto Tips

Throughout the “HISS” video, the artist embodies not only herself, but her alter ego known as “Tina Snow.” While Tina Snow is ice-cold and fierce with platinum blonde strands, Meg’s looks are defined by leather textures, black hair, and one bold color in particular.

A through-line for her looks is undoubtedly the color red, which typically symbolizes embracing one’s power, strength, and sensuality. Thus, Megan is letting the world know that she very much has the fighter Tina Snow within her, and she isn’t afraid to let that energy out.

Along with some powerful red lipstick, the rapper is sporting some ultra-long, stiletto-shaped red nails that mimic the look of shiny patent leather — which is also a very on-trend “mob wife” aesthetic.

Her Abstract Silver Chrome Details

In yet another stunning scene, Megan is pictured holding a glass of vivid red liquid while wearing a slanted hat adorned with red spider lily flowers.

Confirmed by way of an Instagram story post, the singer inadvertently shared that the spider lilies are a subtle reference to the anime series Tokyo Ghoul, which similarly represents a warning of death (akin to a snake’s hiss before it strikes).

To complete this vision, Megan sports a snake-like abstract pattern with silver chrome polish on her nails.

Her Two-Toned Lipstick Nails

In one striking scene, Megan is perhaps nodding to the fact that both Thee Stallion and Tina Snow live within her all at once. And while Megan might have been quiet about drama in the past, she isn’t afraid to defend herself any longer.

While her nails are difficult to see, it’s clear that Megan has opted for her signature nail shape: lipstick tips that feature ultra-sharp slants. Further, they are painted in two tones — both black and white — just like her contrasted outfit.