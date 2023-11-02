As Coco Chanel once said: “A woman who changes her hair is about to change her life.” Especially at the start of the winter season, the chilly weather and ultra-short days often call for a major visual change (that serves as a serious pick-me-up, too).
In other words? Winter 2024’s motto is “new hair, new you.”
A-listers have already gotten the itch to switch up their hair color, with the former dark brunette Dua Lipa opting for a sultry, deep red hue (just in time for a new music era). The “Dance The Night” artist happens to be right on trend, as her new “cherry coke” hair color is a major trend to watch for winter 2024.
Winter’s Hottest Hair Hues
Alongside wearable (yet distinct) shades of brunette, blonde, and auburn, professional hair colorists in the industry tell Bustle that one unexpected color in particular might just be on the rise... Though generally, the vibes are all about adding warmth to your hair this upcoming season.
In need of some inspiration before you book your next salon appointment? Below, find eight expert-approved winter hair colors hues that are set to be trending for 2024, as shared by industry experts Rita Hazan, Carly Zanoni, Kat Collett, and Nick Stenson.