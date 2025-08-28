This summer’s beauty scene leaned minimalist with barely-there ghost lashes and delicate “shy girl” blush. Though most of fall 2025’s makeup trends are pushing things in a bolder, more statement-making direction, “micro eyeliner” is the subtle exception. It’s proof that sometimes the tiniest details make the biggest difference, especially if you’re someone who loves the idea of eyeliner but struggles to nail a dramatic wing.

“Micro eyeliner is basically liner at its most minimal,” says celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno. “It makes your eyes look polished yet still natural, and it complements the skin-first, undone makeup trend. Plus, it looks fantastic in real life and on camera.” Read on for everything you need to know to achieve the look.

What Is Micro Eyeliner?

Instead of a sharp cat eye or an exaggerated graphic design, micro eyeliner focuses on two small but impactful steps: a fine line right at the lash base and a subtle flick at the outer corner. The effect? Fuller-looking lashes, brighter eyes, and a subtle lift.

“Since the line is so fine, you don’t lose lid space,” Briceno says. “If you flick it up a little at the edge, you get lift without the drama of a full wing.”

While winged eyeliner has a tendency to look heavy, micro liner is softer, lighter, and easier. This is also why it flatters every eye shape. “You just adjust the thickness and keep it tiny for hooded or smaller lids,” he says.

How To Get The Look

To nail the technique, Briceno recommends curling your lashes first and then tight-lining your top waterline to fill in any gaps.

Once you have the perfect base, use either a brush with a gel liner or a precision pencil to draw a dot-dash line right at the lash line from the middle outward, then connect the dashes. “For a lift, add the tiniest flick following the angle of your lower lash line,” says Briceno. Finish with mascara to make your eyes pop.

If you’re feeling bold, swap classic black liner for jewel tones like emerald, cobalt, or plum. Either way, the look is quick, understated, and perfectly in step with fall’s polished-but-effortless vibe.