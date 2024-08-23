Whether they like it or not, Leo’s reign is officially over — and in their place, the Virgos of the world are ready to shine from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

While Leos are bold and love being the center of attention, Virgos are known for their practicality and attention to detail. This earth sign is ruled by Mercury — the planet of communication — so these folks take in information and have a knack for organization.

Virgos are represented by the maiden, which only further honors their innate wisdom. And when it comes to manicures, this member of the zodiac lets their practicality shine — so they tend to be drawn to classic polish hues (like glossy black or warm-toned neutrals) or timeless French tips. Since they’re an earth sign, Virgos are also associated with cozy shades of brown, green, and even gray or silver.

As for nail art, Virgo queen Sydney Sweeney has proven that chic tortoiseshell will always be a vibe. Considering the sign celebrates at the start of fall, other luxurious designs like crocodile print or autumnal florals may also be in the cards.

Whether you have one or more Virgo placements in your astrological chart or simply want to embrace the sign’s season, here are 12 nail art ideas for inspo.

Emerald Green French Tips

Take your next classic French tip mani to the next level by replacing the white polish with a deep shade of emerald green with an added fine line detail.

Subtle Caramel Latte Chrome

If you’re more of a manicure minimalist, this caramel latte polish is made all the more unique with a subtle layer of chrome on top.

Earth-Toned Crocodile Print

Take inspiration from a luxe handbag and try some crocodile print nails in shades of muted green, mid-tone brown, and ivory.

Sweet Birthday Cake Details

Celebrate your birthday month with frosting-inspired tips made even more unique with a small Virgo symbol on accent nails.

Sage Green Aura Art

Aura nails claim A-list fans like Megan Fox and Dua Lipa — and this design, featuring two shades of sage green, is perfect for those with Virgo placements.

3D Silver Chrome Lines

A Virgo nail art roundup wouldn’t be complete without some Beyoncé-inspired silver (she is a Virgo, after all), and these low-key chromatic lines have Renaissance energy written all over them.

Elegant Pale Pink Flowers

Next to shades of green and brown, Virgos are also associated with pale pink — making these pretty florals a perfect nail art match for the earth sign.

Cool Girl Virgo Nameplate

Wear your zodiac sign loud and proud with these extra-large gilded nameplate details, which pop against muted green tips.

Warm-Toned Tortoiseshell Print

If Virgos had a signature nail art design, it would be a warm-toned tortoiseshell print thanks to its earthy color palette and traditional vibe.

Chic Glossy Black Frenchies

Shades of high-gloss black nail polish are a staple throughout Virgo season — and these shiny Frenchies are utterly chic.

Two-Toned Chocolate Tips

Virgos love any and every shade of brown nail. These two-toned tips are a total win, and they’re easy to recreate at home.

Sparkling Sapphire Swirls

The sapphire is this earth sign’s birthstone, and this gorgeous set shows off the bold hue in the best way.